Blevins, Batten, Dygert, McNulty headline US national team for 2022

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

USA Cycling has lofty goals and a long list of riders it hopes will achieve them.

Road and track sensation Chloé Dygert, grand tour contender Brandon McNulty, and MTB stars Christopher Blevins and Hayley Batten are part of a 98-rider national team confirmed by USAC this week.

Selected athletes will see national support as Team USA sets sights on a stacked set of future objectives.

“Serving our national team riders is a top priority for USA Cycling. We have ambitious goals for world championship podiums, and we’re aiming for 7-10 Olympic medals at Paris 2024 and 12-15 Olympic medals at Los Angeles 2028,” said USA Cycling’s President and CEO Brendan Quirk.

“The way we’ll get there is through supporting our USA cycling national team both on and off the bike.”

Also read:

The 50-50 split of male and female riders got the invite after passing a set of specific criteria. The group sees 47-year-old veteran Amber Neben bumping shoulders with hot prospects like 19-year-old sensation Kaia Schmid and young world and Olympic champions Blevins and Jennifer Valente.

“These athletes will have year-round access to the tools and resources they need to train and compete at their best on the global stage and win medals for Team USA,” chief of performance Jim Miller said.

“Our sports performance coaching staff has created a culture to help them win. Our emphasis is on supporting the whole athlete, both physically and emotionally. We look forward to welcoming these riders and building out the team in the years to come.”

Let’s talk about that new National Team gear 🤩 @WoodwardCamp 💛 pic.twitter.com/hfyjny17UH — USA Cycling (@usacycling) May 31, 2022

USA National Team 2022:

BMX Freestyle – Women

Perris Benegas (Reno, Nev.; Haro BMX)

Angie Marino (Buffalo, N.Y.; Cult Crew)

Hannah Roberts (Buchanan, Mich.; Hyper BMX)

Chelsea Wolfe (Lake Park, Fla.: GT Bicycles)

BMX Freestyle – Men

Nick Bruce (Youngstown, Ohio; DK Bicycles)

Justin Dowell (Virginia Beach, V.A.; Hyper BMX)

Daniel Sandoval (Corona, Calif.; Free Agent Bikes)

BMX Racing – Women

Caitlyn Farmer (Atlanta, Ga.; Black Widow/Insane Vein)

Payton Ridenour (Pottstown; Penn.; Mongoose Bicycles)

Felicia Stancil (Lake Villa, Ill.; Factory SSquared/Answer)

Daleny Vaughn (Tucson, Ariz.; DK Bicycles)

Alise Willoughby (Saint Cloud, Minn.; Team Toyota/ GW Bicycles)

BMX Racing – Men

Nolan Cardwell (Belmont, N.C.; Rival Racing)

Connor Fields (Henderson, Nev.; Chase Bicycles/ Monster Energy)

Kamren Larsen (Bakersfield, Calif.; Haro Bikes)

Drew Polk (Avon, Ind.; Factory LSG)

Corben Sharrah (Tucson, Ariz.; Daylight Cycle Co.)

Cameron Wood (Phoenix Ariz.; Mongoose/USA BMX Foundation)

Cyclocross – Women

Mia Aseltine (Littleton, Colo.; Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com Devo)

Keira Bond (Louisville, Colo.; Boulder Junior Cycling)

Katie Clouse (Park City, Utah; Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)

Chloe Fraser (Boulder, Colo.; Boulder Junior Cycling)

Clara Honsinger (Portland, Ore.; Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)

Madigan Munro (Boulder, Colo.; Trek Factory Racing)

Raylyn Nuss (Lawrence, Kan.; Steve Tilford Foundation Racing)

Katherine Sarkisov (North Potomac, Md.; CX Hairs Devo/ Trek Bikes)

Elsa Westenfelder (Missoula, Mont.; Team Stampede/ Five Valley Velo)

Cyclocross – Men

Andrew August (Pittsford, N.Y.; Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com Devo)

Eric Brunner (Boulder, Colo.; Blue-Stages Racing)

Daniel English (San Ramon, Calif.; Voler/Easton/HRS/Rock Lobster)

Scott Funston (Maple Valley, Wash.; Blue-Stages Racing)

Marcis Shelton (Mill Valley, Calif.)

Jack Spranger (Sammamish, Wash.; Bear National Team)

Andrew Strohmeyer (Mount Airy, Md.; CX Hairs Devo/ Trek Bikes)

Curtis White (Delanson, N.Y.; Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)

Magnus White (Boulder, Colo.; Boulder Junior Cycling)

Mountain Bike Cross Country – Women

Lauren Aggeler (Durango, Colo.; Bear National Team)

Mia Aseltine (Littleton, Colo.; WE Development)

Haley Batten (Park City, Utah; Specialized Factory Racing)

Savilia Blunk (Inverness, Calif.; Orange Seal Off-Road Team)

Bailey Cioppa (Durango, Colo.; Bear Development Team)

Kate Courtney (Kentfield, Calif.; SCOTT-SRAM Factory Racing)

Lea Davison (Jericho, Vt.; Allied / SRAM)

Gwendalyn Gibson (Ramona, Calif.; Norco Bicycles)

Erin Huck (Estes Park, Colo.; SCOTT-Stages)

Ruth Holcomb (Durango, Colo.; Bear National Team)

Makena Kellerman (Escondido, Colo.; Bear National Team)

Hayden McJunkin (Truckee, Calif.; Bear National Team)

Madigan Munro (Boulder, Colo.; Trek Factory Racing)

Haley Randel (Mill Valley, Calif; Bear National Team)

Kelsey Urban (Kentfield, Calif.; Team 31: Outride)

Mountain Bike Cross Country – Men

Riley Amos (Durango, Colo.; Trek Factory Racing)

Christopher Blevins (Durango, Colo.; Specialized Factory Racing)

Robbie Day (Evergreen, Colo.; Bear National Team)

Brayden Johnson (Jordan, Utah; Bear National Team)

Cayden Parker (Hot Springs, Ark.; Bear National Team)

Bjorn Riley (Boulder, Colo.; Team Trek VAUDE)

Jack Spranger (Sammamish, Wash.; Bear National Team)

Keegan Swenson (Park City Utah; Santa Cruz Bicycles)

Mountain Bike Downhill – Women

Emma Artz (Kirkland, Wash.; NW Gravity Collective)

Ella Erickson (Hayden, Idaho; NW Gravity Collective)

Caitlyn Farmer (Atlanta, Ga.; Black Widow/Insane Vein)

Abby Hogie (Heidelberg, Germany; Beyond Racing)

Anna Newkirk (Riehen, Switzerland; Beyond Racing)

Mountain Bike Downhill – Men

Austin Dooley (Yucaipa, Calif.; Commencal USA)

Andrew Driscoll (Bow, N.H.; Defiant Racing)

Christopher Grice (Brevard, N.C.; Specialized Factory Racing)

Charlie Harrison (Trabuco Canyon, Calif.; Trek Factory Racing)

Dean Lindsey (Pleasanton, Calif.; Evolve Racing)

Dakotah Norton (Oliver Springs, Tenn.; Intense Factory Racing)

Dante Silva (Chula Vista, Calif.; Canyon Cllctv Pirelli)

Road – Women

Olivia Cummins (Fort Collins, Colo.; LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)

Chloé Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.; CANYON//SRAM Racing)

Kristen Faulkner (Homer, Alaska; Team BikeExchange-Jayco)

Coryn Labecki (Tustin, Calif.; Team Jumbo-Visma)

Makayla MacPherson (Corona, Calif.; LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)

Amber Neben (Irvine, Calif.; Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling)

Chloe Patrick (Carson, Calif.; Serious Cycling/ New England Devo)

Kaia Schmid (Marblehead, Mass.; Human Powered Health)

Lauren Stephens (Dallas; EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)

Leah Thomas (Santa Clara, Calif.; Trek-Segafredo)

Road – Men

Lawson Craddock (Houston; Team BikeExchange-Jayco)

Christian Deschamps (Cypress, Tex.; Hot Tubes Cycling)

Alex Gustin (San Diego; LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)

Matteo Jorgenson (Boise, Idaho; Movistar Team)

Cole Kessler (Newbury Park, Calif.; Israel – Premier Tech)

Sepp Kuss (Durango, Colo.; Team Jumbo-Visma)

Luke Lamperti (Sebastopol, Calif.; Trinity Racing)

Brandon McNulty (Phoenix; UAE Team Emirates)

Neilson Powless (Roseville, Calif.; EF Education-EasyPost)

Matthew Riccitello (Tucson, Ariz.; Hagens Berman Axeon)

Joseph Rosskopf (Decatur, Ga.; Human Powered Health)

Magnus Sheffield (Pittsford, N.Y.; Ineos Grenadiers)

Artem Shmidt (Cumming, Ga.; Hot Tubes Development Cycling)

Colby Simmons (Durango, Colo.; Jumbo-Visma Development Team)

Quinn Simmons (Durango, Colo.; Trek-Segafredo)

Kevin Vermaerke (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.; Team DSM)

Sean Quinn (Sherman Oaks, Calif.; EF Education-EasyPost)

Track Endurance – Women

Chloé Dygert (Brownsburg, Ind.; CANYON//SRAM Racing)

Megan Jastrab (Apple Valley, Calif.; Team DSM)

Kaia Schmid (Marblehead, Mass.; Human Powered Health)

Jennifer Valente (San Diego; TWENTY24 Pro Cycling)

Lily Williams (Tallahassee, Fla.; Human Powered Health)

Track Endurance – Men

Gavin Hoover (Manhattan Beach, Calif.; L39ion of Los Angeles)

Track Sprint – Women