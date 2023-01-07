Blacksmith Cycle and United Nation of Cyclists team up on limited edition bike for charity

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Toronto based bicycle shop Blacksmith Cycle is teaming up with local cycling team United Nation of Cyclists on a new limited edition Winspace frame for a charitable cause.

The frame is a limited edition colorway of the aerodynamic Winspace T1550, and 10% of the proceeds benefit G.L.E (Grow, Lead, Excel), a not-for-profit organization that supports youth, teens, and young adults in Malton, Ontario.

The United Nation of Cyclists promotes diversity and inclusivity in cycling and beyond through racing, group rides, and social outreach rides. G.L.E. is similarly aligned in its focus. The group’s goal is to “engage community members through programming that supports physical, social and mental health.” It has given out over 500 bikes since its inception three years ago.

Frame pre-orders are open now through January 15 for $2,399 CAD (about $1,784 USD at time of publication) plus shipping and applicable taxes. Frames are expected to ship May 2023. A $1,000 CAD deposit is required to secure a frame, and shipping will cost $100 CAD to Canada, $200 across the USA, and $400 for other countries.

This isn’t Blacksmith Cycle’s first charitable cause. The shop is also involved in organizing a charity ride, Northern Pass, that has raised millions of dollars for the Princess Margaret Cancer Hospital.

Pre-order is available at blacksmithcycle.com.

Also read: Belgian Waffle Ride announces Mexico event and schedule for second half of 2023

Frame Specs