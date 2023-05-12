Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Introducing the Outside+ App

Members get 15+ publications right in your pocket.

Download Today

TRAILFORKS GPS

Curated trail maps for an unbelievable adventure.

INSTALL

VeloNews News
News

Bike check: Remco Evenepoel’s world champion Specialized Tarmac SL7

Take a closer look at the bike the world champion is racing this month at the Giro d'Italia.

from CyclingTips

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

At 23 years old, Remco Evenepoel has already racked up an enviable palmarès, complete with two Liège-Bastogne-Liège victories and a grand tour GC win at last year’s Vuelta, only to be followed up with taking the rainbow jersey at the road world championships.

This month, he’s attempting to add a Giro d’Italia grand tour GC victory to that list, and he’s off to a good start after winning the opening time trial to take the maglia rosa leader’s jersey. He has since ceded it but maintains an advantage over the top GC contenders in what could be a memorable grand tour.

We got a closer look at Evenepoel’s Specialized Tarmac SL7, which in addition to a special livery commemorating his world championship win, was also sporting pink handlebar tape to match his leader’s jersey for stage 2. The bike features a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset, Roval wheels, a Pro cockpit, and a Specialized saddle.

Remco Evenepoel's World Champion Edition Specialized Tarmac SL7
Remco Evenepoel’s world champion Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 features a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset, Roval wheels, a Pro cockpit, and a Specialized 3D-printed Mirror saddle. (Photo: Zac Williams)
Remco Evenepoel's World Champion Edition Specialized Tarmac SL7 close up
Specialized has worked the world champion’s rainbow stripes into Evenepoel’s Tarmac. Tacx provides the team with bottle cages. (Photo: Zac Williams)
Evenepoel even gets a rainbow-striped computer mount. Pro supplies Soudal Quick-Step with Vibe carbon handlebars. (Photo: Zac Williams)
Remco Evenepoel's World Champion Edition Specialized Tarmac SL7 toptube inscription
The top tube commemorates Evenepoel’s world championship victory. (Photo: Zac Williams)

Also read: Bike check: Mark Cavendish’s Wilier Filante SLR for the Giro d’Italia

Remco Evenepoel's World Champion Edition Specialized Tarmac SL7 handlebar view
Evenepoel likes his brake hoods toed in.
Remco Evenepoel's World Champion Edition Specialized Tarmac SL7
Soudal-Quick-Step uses the Tarmac SL7 on both climbing and flat stages due to its low weight and aero profile. (Photo: Zac Williams)
Evenepoel raced stage 2 on Roval Rapide CLX II wheels. (Photo: Zac Williams)
Remco Evenepoel's World Champion Edition Specialized Tarmac SL7 back angle
The number 1 slot goes to Remco Evenepoel at this year’s Giro. Can he finish in that position? (Photo: Zac Williams)

Stay On Topic

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

One Way South

Mountain Bikers React to Their First Taste of Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer

Video review: BMC URS 01 Two gravel bike

Kiel Reijnen Vuelta Video Diary: The painful decision to abandon