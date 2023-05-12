Bike check: Remco Evenepoel’s world champion Specialized Tarmac SL7

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

At 23 years old, Remco Evenepoel has already racked up an enviable palmarès, complete with two Liège-Bastogne-Liège victories and a grand tour GC win at last year’s Vuelta, only to be followed up with taking the rainbow jersey at the road world championships.

This month, he’s attempting to add a Giro d’Italia grand tour GC victory to that list, and he’s off to a good start after winning the opening time trial to take the maglia rosa leader’s jersey. He has since ceded it but maintains an advantage over the top GC contenders in what could be a memorable grand tour.

We got a closer look at Evenepoel’s Specialized Tarmac SL7, which in addition to a special livery commemorating his world championship win, was also sporting pink handlebar tape to match his leader’s jersey for stage 2. The bike features a Shimano Dura-Ace groupset, Roval wheels, a Pro cockpit, and a Specialized saddle.

