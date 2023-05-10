Bike check: Mark Cavendish’s Wilier Filante SLR for the Giro d’Italia

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Mark Cavendish is famously picky when it comes to bikes and equipment. But with as many career victories as he has, not to mention those 34 stage wins at the Tour de France, he knows exactly what he needs from his equipment to be able to cross the line first.

Cavendish had spent the last two seasons aboard a Specialized Tarmac, a model, and brand, he has had high praise for over his career. And in other years past, the Manx Missile has found himself aboard Pinarello, Cervélo, Scott, and Giant. 2023 has brought one more brand to that list after the B&B Hotels team he was tied to folded in December, and he became a late signing with Astana Qazaqstan.

That new team puts him on a Wilier for the first time in his career.

This month, he’s taking on the Giro d’Italia for the seventh time in his career, looking to add to his 16-stage career haul there, and follow up his stage win last season.

As a sprinter, Cavendish has chosen to race the Giro on the Wilier Filante SLR, an aero model that is quite lightweight, weighing only about 100 grams more than the brand’s climbing bike. It is outfitted with a Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain, Hed wheels, a Prologo saddle and bar tape, and Wilier’s own integrated bar-stem.

We got a closer look at Mark Cavendish’s Wilier Filante SLR bike during the opening stages of the Giro d’Italia.

Also read: EF Education-EasyPost will race the Giro d’Italia on recycled paint Cannondales

Also read: Meet the De Rosa Settanta road bike