Bike and gear manufacturers continue working together to produce PPE gear

Smith Optics, Yeti Cycles, and Black Diamond Equipment have come together to make face shields for healthcare workers, and others fighting COVID-19.

Smith makes a variety of sports performance eyewear products including goggles for snow sports and mountain biking, while Black Diamond makes headlamps. The two manufacturers have donated 4,000 and 5,000 yards of goggle strap material to be used for protective face shields.

With the donated strap material, Yeti Cycles has committed to fabricating more than 10,000 face shields using an open-source template shared by students from the University of Wisconsin. The first delivery of finished shields was sent to doctors, first responders, and hospital workers at Colorado-based healthcare facilities, from the Yeti headquarters, just last week.

Yeti has indicated that making N95 masks isn’t feasible for them, but making protective face shields is. Face shields are a critical piece of equipment to make 95 masks last longer.

“Time is critical, so we’re doing it with materials we’ve pulled together from industry friends, and are available through our supply chain. It’s not surprising, but everyone we contacted wanted to help and their help was critical in this coming together so quickly,” said Steve Hoogendoorn, co-owner of Yeti.

Yeti urges those who are care-providers in need of PPE to get in touch with them via email us at donations@yeticycles.com, and include “Face Shields” in the subject line. If you know someone in need, please share this information and have them get in touch with Yeti directly.