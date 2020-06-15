Bauke Mollema extends with Trek-Segafredo through 2022

Bauke Mollema has re-upped with Trek-Segafredo through 2022.

The 33-year-old Dutch rider has been with Trek-Segafredo since 2015, where he has scored 10 of his 14 pro wins, including a stage in the 2017 Tour de France.

In 2019, Mollema added Il Lombardia to his palmares.

“For me, the number one priority was to extend with Trek-Segafredo, and thankfully, the team felt the same way. I feel a lot of confidence from the team and our sponsors. We have enjoyed great moments together over the past years, but I still have great ambitions, and so does the team. The team’s current performance structure gives me the confidence that I can continue to develop and challenge myself as a rider. I’m happy to renew with Trek-Segafredo for another two years, and I’m certain that once we’re racing again, we’ll continue to be successful,” said Mollema.

General manager Luca Guercilena underlined the importance of keeping Mollema on with the WorldTour team.

“Bauke is a pillar for Trek-Segafredo. He has consistently delivered solid results, and the win in Lombardia was the cherry on the cake. We believe Bauke’s style of racing perfectly matches the team spirit, which is to always, ‘Fight, fight, fight!’ This is one of the key reasons we want him with us for the next years, to keep this momentum, to perform, to win, and to be a role model for our younger riders. Bauke is one of Trek-Segafredo’s flagship riders, and we are proud to have him representing our team in the foreseeable future,” said Guercilena.

Trek-Segafredo has Mollema and Richie Porte co-leading at the 2020 Tour de France, as well as eyeing up victories at the Ardennes classics, and the Vuelta a España.