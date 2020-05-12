Astana, Trek Segafredo take victory at virtual Giro d’Italia

Astana and Trek-Segafredo claimed overall victories at the first-ever men’s and women’s virtual Giro d’Italia this weekend. The event was created by RCS Sport, the organization behind the traditional three-week race.

The seven-stage race, which saw separate team-based classifications for pro men, pro women and amateurs, took place from April 18 through May 10 and drew over 10,000 members of the public. Proceeds from the event were donated to aid the Italian Red Cross in their battle against coronavirus.

Astana took the men’s classification having led the race from the first stage with a team comprising Jakob Fuglsang, Alexey Lutsenko, Davide Martinelli, and Ion and Gorka Izagirre. Jumbo-Visma took second overall and Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec third.

Trek-Segafredo won the women’s race with Elisa Longo Borghini, Lizzie Deignan, Ellen Van Dijk, Audrey Cordon Ragot, Lucinda Brand and Letizia Paternoster. The Italian National Team and Astana Women’s Team rounded out the podium.

The event, which partnered with Garmin Edge and Tacx, saw riders competing in a time trial format rather than in mass-start races, testing their legs through simulated segments of the planned ‘real’ Giro. The stages were also streamed live, drawing 2.5 million video views, attesting to the rise in popularity of e-racing since the coronavirus racing stop, which has also seen events such as the virtual Tour of Flanders and Zwift Tour for All.