ASO confirms teams for La Course 2020

ASO has confirmed its team selections for La Course by le Tour de France 2020, with eight women’s WorldTour teams set to be joined by 15 Continental teams.

CCC-Liv, team of defending champion Marianne Vos, as well as Trek-Segafredo, home of US national champion Ruth Winder, both received automatic invites as a result of being part of the women’s WorldTour. All six other top-flight teams were also included in the selection.

American Continental outfits Rally Cycling and Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank have also been invited. While this opens up the race to a number of additional riders from the U.S., world time trial champion Chloe Dygert will not be on the start line, as her Sho-Air Team Twenty20 squad failed to receive an invite.

The race, held alongside the opening stage of the Tour de France, is set to be based in Nice August 29, following a similar route to that to be used by the men. With a finish on the seafront Promenade des Anglais, it will most likely be one for the sprinters.

Although La Course has returned to its one-day format having experimented with an additional stage in 2017, there are hopes for a full women’s Tour de France by 2022 after ASO boss Christian Prudhomme hinted at the possibility earlier this year.

La Course 2020 teams:

Women’s WorldTour teams

Alé BTC Ljubljana

Canyon//SRAM Racing

CCC-Liv

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Mitchelton-Scott

Movistar Team Women

Team Sunweb

Trek-Segafredo

Women’s Continental teams: