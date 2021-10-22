Ashton Lambie wins world individual pursuit title

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Two months after setting a world record in the 4km discipline, American Ashton Lambie won the individual pursuit world championship title in Roubaix, France.

Filippo Ganna, the time trial world champion — and the man who beat Lambie last year at worlds in the individual pursuit — had to settle for third after a disappointing qualifying run put him into the broze-medal round.

In the gold-medal round, Lambie raced Ganna’s Italian compatriot Jonathan Milan.

Milan jumped to an early lead on the first lap, and held his advantage over Lambie for the next two 250m laps as well. At the 1,000m mark, though, Lambie nudged ahead.

At 2,000m, Lambie came through at 2:04.889, .4sec ahead of Milan, but down on his sub-four-minute world record pace.

At 3,000m, the two racers were still only separated by half a second.

Then Lambie pried open the gap to finish the fourth kilometer with a time of 4:05.060, and with a margin of more than a second over silver-medalist Milan.

With the win, Lambie celebrated his first world individual pursuit title, hamming it up for the TV cameras by twisting his mustache.

The win also represented the first male American individual pursuit world title since Taylor Phinney captured it in 2010. American Chloe Dygert won the world individual pursuit title in 2020 — breaking her own world record twice in the process.

In the bronze-medal match, Ganna blasted out of the blocks, intent on not only capturing the bronze, but to perhaps set a world record, as he had done on three previous occasions in his career.

While Ganna clearly had the bronze in hand — catching and passing Switzerland’s Claudio Imhof — he was unable to get close to Lambie’s current record time of 3:59.93. So, the Italian sat up, and waved to the crowd as he finished his last lap.

Lambie’s winning time of 4:05.060 was slower than his qualifying time of 4:03.237, but still faster than anything his competitors were able to produce on the day.

The track world championships continue in Roubaix through the 24th. The worlds are held in the modern indoor Jean-Stablinski Velodrome that sits right next to the historic outdoor velodrome where Paris-Roubaix finishes.