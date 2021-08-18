Ashton Lambie demolishes IP world record with an unofficial 3:59.93

Ashton Lambie averaged more than 60kph — from a standing start — to set an unofficial world record of 3:59.93 in the 4km individual pursuit at the Aguascalientes velodrome in Mexico.

Lambie had UCI officials on hand for his world record attempt, and VeloNews will update this story as soon as the time is confirmed.

World time trial champion Fillipo Ganna holds the current official individual pursuit world record of 4:01.934.

Lambie’s partner Dr Christine Birch narrated a livestream of the attempt on Zipp’s Instagram account. Birch, an accomplished track racer herself, alternated between giving the Instagram audience information and screaming encouragement to Lambie.

“Conditions are really good here, so it’s tempting to go out too fast,” Birch said of the hot environment at 1,887m/6,190ft. “At this altitude it bites really hard at the back end.”

Lambie set a world IP record in 2018 in Bolivia, also at altitude. His time then was 4:07.251.

After the U.S. men failed to qualify for the team pursuit at the Tokyo Olympics, Lambie set his sights again on the individual pursuit world record.

