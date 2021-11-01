Applications open for 2022 Park Tool Community Tool Grant

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Park Tool is accepting applications for the 2022 Community Tool Grant through December 31, 2021.

The grant — which consists of bike tools and repair stands — is made available to ten nonprofit organizations and community groups selected from all grant applicants.

“The bicycle can be many things to many people — transportation, exercise, just plain fun — and it’s a machine that most people can learn to fix and maintain. If you have a bike, and you know how to fix it, that’s an empowering feeling,” said Park Tool president and owner Eric Hawkins. “With the explosion of interest in cycling that’s happened over the past year and a half, we feel it’s more important than ever to support the organizations that are using bikes to do good in their communities.”

Each $1,800 grant awardee may receive:

• 1 Park Tool PK-5 Professional Mechanic Tool Kit

• 2 Park Tool PCS-10.3 Portable Repair Stands

• 5 Park Tool SA-1 Shop Aprons

• 1 Park Tool BBB-4 Big Blue Book of Bicycle Repair

One exceptional program selected will receive Park Tool’s President’s Choice Award of an additional $1,000 to spend on more tools and repair equipment.

Selected grantees will be announced in mid-January 2022.

In its seventh year, the program has donated in excess of $90,000 of tools worldwide to organizations in need.