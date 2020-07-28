Another Israel Start-Up Nation rider out of race as Burgos clicks into gear

BURGOS, Spain (VN) — Alex Dowsett did not start Tuesday’s first stage at the Vuelta a Burgos to become the second rider from Israel Start-Up Nation not to take part in cycling’s revived racing calendar.

Race officials confirmed to VeloNews that only five of six riders that were on the final start list rolled out of Burgos with the peloton that included 14 WorldTour teams, many of them racing for the first time since Paris-Nice.

It was initially not clear which rider did not start. VeloNews identified the bikes from Davide Cimolai, Dani Navarro, Rick Zabel, Ben Hermans and Tom Van Asbroeck. Officials later confirmed Dowsett did not start.

Team officials said more details would be forthcoming Tuesday.

Overnight, another of the team’s starting riders — Itamar Einhorn — was pulled out of the original seven-rider roster after he had been in contact with Omer Goldstein, a 23-year-old Israeli rider who was not scheduled to race in Burgos, but had returned a positive result for COVID-19 in team-ordered controls on Monday.

Race officials said that Einhorn and other staffers who had had contact with him have been put into isolation.

All riders that were scheduled to start the Burgos tour, including Einhorn and Dowsett, had returned a negative result in required pre-race controls. Israel Start-Up Nation said they conducted another round of controls Monday as a precaution and were waiting for the results when Tuesday’s stage started, race officials said.

Otherwise, it appears the race started without other mishaps. Fans were kept behind barriers, and there was a strict control of the number of fans allowed in the sign-in zone in front of Burgos’s famous cathedral. Fans were required to wear facemasks and apply hand sanitizer before being able to enter the area.

Riders and staffers showed up with face masks, and in some cases hand protection, for the pre-stage sign-in protocol.