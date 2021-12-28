Amy Pieters to be kept in artificial coma three more days after training crash

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Amy Pieters will remain in an artificial coma for at least three more days.

Pieters, 30, was involved in a crash in training shortly before Christmas and underwent surgery to alleviate a build-up of pressure in her head.

Medics originally decided last week to keep the Dutch champion in an induced coma for “a few days” before making an assessment of potential damage. Pieters’ SD Worx team announced Monday that the initial timeline has been extended.

“The Spanish doctors in the hospital in Alicante have decided, in consultation with several Dutch doctors, to keep Amy Pieters in an artificial coma for at least three more days,” read a statement from the team. “The doctors emphasize that extra rest at this stage gives a better chance of recovery.”

Also read:

Pieters was involved in a high-speed crash while training with the Dutch track team in Alicante, Spain, last week.

She lost consciousness and was transferred to a local hospital for surgery and monitoring while the national team riders returned home. A handful of key staffers remained with Pieters, and her family flew out to be at her side.

SD Worx emphasized that any further assessment can only be made once Pieters was conscious, and requested privacy for those close to the stricken rider.

“The doctors will not be able to assess any damage until they have woken Pieters up. At the moment no further announcements can be made about the accident and we ask everyone to respect the privacy of those involved,” read the statement Monday. “Everyone at Team SD Worx is extremely upset and our thoughts are with Amy and her family.”

The VeloNews team extends our wishes to all those concerned.