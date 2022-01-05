Amy Pieters still unconscious but ‘stable’, cleared to return to The Netherlands

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Amy Pieters (SD Worx) will be transported by air to a hospital in The Netherlands on Thursday, January 6. Pieters crashed and lost consciousness while on a training ride with the Dutch national track cycling team on December 23.

Pieters’ condition was determined to be stable enough that she could be moved from a hospital in Spain to a hospital in The Netherlands, according to an Instagram post by her team Wednesday.

While Pieters is “not out of the woods” just yet, her condition has improved to the point where she can breathe on her own and is no longer under sedation.

The team indicates that her condition is “stable but unchanged.”

The social media post also indicates that Pieters condition can only be evaluated when she regains consciousness.

After her crash, Pieters underwent surgery to alleviate cranial pressure and was put into an induced coma to aid recovery.

Riders from around the world, on men’s and women’s teams have kept Pieters in their thoughts, and have even put her name on their helmets and cycling apparel, showing their support for the three-time world champion.