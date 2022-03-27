Alexey Lutsenko out of action with fractured collarbone following training crash

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Kazakh all-rounder Alexey Lutsenko will be out of action for the immediate future after a crash while training in Tenerife.

Lutsenko’s Astana Qazaqstan team provided the following update Saturday:

“Due to a sudden gust of wind on the descent, the rider crashed on his left shoulder. After the crash Alexey has been moved to the local hospital where he was diagnosed with a displaced fracture of the collarbone and the shoulder.”

He is now due to be transferred to Belgium for surgery.

Lutsenko will likely miss the remaining classics in what makes for a significant setback to his team’s ambitions in the spring.

The 29-year-old became known for his multi-terrain exploits through the turn of the year, winning the Serenissima Gravel and Clásica Jaén “pro gravel” races. He also has Tour de France and Vuelta a España stage-wins on his palmarès.