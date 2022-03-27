Alexey Lutsenko out of action with fractured collarbone following training crash
Kazakh star likely to miss classics after crash while training in Tenerife, marking significant setback for Astana's classics ambitions.
Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.
Kazakh all-rounder Alexey Lutsenko will be out of action for the immediate future after a crash while training in Tenerife.
Lutsenko’s Astana Qazaqstan team provided the following update Saturday:
“Due to a sudden gust of wind on the descent, the rider crashed on his left shoulder. After the crash Alexey has been moved to the local hospital where he was diagnosed with a displaced fracture of the collarbone and the shoulder.”
He is now due to be transferred to Belgium for surgery.
Lutsenko will likely miss the remaining classics in what makes for a significant setback to his team’s ambitions in the spring.
The 29-year-old became known for his multi-terrain exploits through the turn of the year, winning the Serenissima Gravel and Clásica Jaén “pro gravel” races. He also has Tour de France and Vuelta a España stage-wins on his palmarès.