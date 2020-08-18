Aleksandr Vlasov wins Giro dell’Emilia with massive final push

Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana Pro Team) won the 2020 edition of the Giro dell’Emilia.

Until the last few kilometers, it looked all but certain that João Almeida (Deceuninck – QuickStep) would take the stage.

Reeling in nearly the 30-second advantage of Almeida in the final 9km, Vlasov launched his come-from-behind attack in the final 1,500m, and only moved into winning position just outside of 500m, and held on for a nine-second victory.

Commenting on the day, Vlasov said, “I am so happy about my win! First of all thanks to my team and also to our sponsor Samruk-Kazyna. I felt good today and the course suited me, so at the final part up to San Luca I gave it a try and as I had a small gap I just went on. Saturday was already amazing and now going home with a win here in Italy feels so good. I am absolutely happy.”

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) chased after Vlasov’s attack, but was not able to stick with the fast-moving Russian.

“Today I gave my all, even though I found myself drifting and coming back to the group at times, I tried to keep a consistent effort for the whole race, especially when it got hard. In the final I used all my remaining strength on the last climb, giving my best and earning a spot on the podium,” said Ulissi.

Vlasov player a crucial role in Jakob Fuglsang’s victory at the Il Lombardia Saturday, controlling a trio of Trek-Segafredo riders, and George Bennet (Mitchelton-Scott) in the final 50km, so that Fuglsang had fresher legs in the final kilometers.

Vlasov took the win at the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge, right after the return to racing after the COVID-19 racing pause.

This is a race that is usually held in the fall, but due to the calendar reshuffling, it was bumped up to an earlier, available date.

2020 Giro dell’Emilia results

1. Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana Pro Team), 4:59:38

2. João Almeida (Deceuninck – QuickStep), at :09

3. Diego Ulissi (UAE-Team Emirates), at 0:18

4. Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos), at :21

5. Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck – QuickStep), at :24

6. Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team), at :29

7. Vincenzo Nibali (Trek – Segafredo), at 1:32

8. Giulio Ciccone (Trek – Segafredo), at s.t.

9. Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabù – KTM), at 2:41

10. Gianluca Brambilla (Trek – Segafredo), at s.t.