There’s no ‘off-season’ in cycling: 5 ways to feed your racing needs this winter

The 2022 road race season is winding down, so how is a cycling junkie going to feed their fix?

Thankfully, with the rise of live streaming, it’s easier and more accessible than ever to watch elite professional road racing.

Between GCN+, FloBikes, and other streaming services, just about every major road race on the men’s and women’s elite road race calendars is being streamed or broadcast live.

All that comes to end early next week with the closing stages at Le Tour de Langkawi.

What’s a cycling junkie to do?

Thankfully, there are plenty of options to feed the cycling itch right at your fingertips.

Here are five ways to keep feeding the cycling fix:

Watching the wheels: Track racing

Track racing keeps the wheels turning during the winter. (Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Track racing might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but for hardcore fans, the velodrome is an acquired taste that gets better the deeper you dig.

There’s a plethora of tracking racing options to keep fans engaged across the winter.

The UCI recently shook-up its track calendar, eliminating the long-running World Cup program and moving the world championships from February to October. In fact, they’re happening right now in France.

Replacing the World Cup is the Nation’s Cup series, which also makes room for the new UCI Champions League series, which returns for its second season.

Season 2 opens in Mallorca on November 12, with five stops on the calendar. Berlin, Paris, and London will also host events this autumn, with the action live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk, and discovery+.

Don’t forget the raucous six days, with regular stops in some of the most iconic velodromes across Europe.

Mud, beer, and beats: Cyclocross all winter long

Riders line it out at the recent Trek CX Cup. (Photo: BILL SCHIEKEN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

The traditional off-season fix of cyclocross is more accessible than ever.

Most of the major European events are back on the calendar this winter following some COVID restrictions and cancellations. The official UCI calendar features a gob-smacking 145 ranked race days across Europe and the U.S., meaning there’s a plethora of options across the UCI World Cup and Super Prestige series.

The 2023 UCI Cyclocross World Championships are slated for February 4 in Hoogerheide, Belgium.

The good news for racing junkies is that GCN+ will be broadcasting a full fleet of races across the winter.

YouTube: Digging into random archives

YouTube is the world’s second-largest search engine behind Google, so if you’re aching for some cycling action, open up YouTube and get lost into some rabbit hole.

Always wondered what it was like to watch Marco Pantani, click here. Missed the inaugural mountain bike Olympics in 1996? It’s here.

One of the most over-the-top Hollywood takes on cycling? Click here. Or the best? You can find full pirated versions of Breaking Away.

Our sister publication Pinkbike also packs a deep archive on its YouTube channel full of top video links.

Of course, YouTube is a go-to place for searching out bike reviews before buying N+ 1 over the winter, or videos on how to do just about anything with a bike repair.

GCN+: Great documentaries and travelogues

Ron Kiefel, shown in the 1988 Coors Classic, was one of the founding members of the 7-Eleven team, the center of a new documentary. (Photo: John Kelly/Getty Images)

The rise of GCN+ and other live streaming apps from FloBikes and Peacock have helped usher in a new era of being able to watch most major bike races live across the globe.

Even with geographic restrictions, streaming services have revolutionized access for bike racing fans. Everyone is hoping the big-money bets pay off and the streaming services are here to stay.

Many of these streaming services also have a deep archive of races, so rewatching a favorite Tour de France stage with some popcorn or during an indoor training session is a top way to get through the darkest days of winter.

GCN+ also brings a series of top-quality documentaries, travelogues, and other cycling-oriented programming.

One of the most recent drops is an excellent overview of the ground-breaking 7-Eleven team. Ex-pro and first North American to wear the yellow jersey Alex Stieda is the host of the hour-long 7-Eleven: Band of Brothers that revisits many of the top names from the team’s golden era.

Netflix season three: El Día Menos Pensado

Movistar, shown here in 2021, opened its doors for a third season on Netflix. (Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Season three of the top-notch El Día Menos Pensado hit Netflix recently, and it’s top watching for anyone interested in how a top WorldTour works (or sometimes doesn’t).

Season one, with its built-in tension between Nairo Quintana, Richard, Carapaz, Mikel Landa, and Alejandro Valverde across 2019, was always going to be hard to match.

Season three is only four chapters, but the more concise presentation wraps together nicely the main highlights from the 2021 season. Annemiek van Vleuten features nicely across the series, but most of the focus is on the men’s team and the 2021 Vuelta a España.

The best parts come in chapter 4 with the events leading up to and following the unprecedented departure of Miguel Ángel López on the Vuelta’s penultimate stage.

The behind-the-scenes cameras capture all the events in real-time as they unfolded with the flabbergasted riders and staff trying to make sense of what is happening. López deserves credit for sitting down for an interview in the aftermath to give his version of events.

It’s unsure if “The Least Expected Day” will be back for season 4, but expectations are rising for the newest cycling project from Netflix filmed across the 2022 season.

France Télévisions and the producers behind Netflix’s popular Formula 1 series Drive to Survive collaborated on the series that tracked several top WorldTour teams across the year. The series is expected to debut in March.