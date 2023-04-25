Become a Member

VeloNews News
News

Meet the Lamborghini gravel bike made by 3T – Sea Otter Classic 2023

A made-in-Italy frame collaboration with Lamborghini, and a new $3999 complete gravel bike option.

from CyclingTips

3T is no stranger to glamorous special editions.

First, there was the limited-edition run of BMW-edition bikes. Then, how could anyone forget the 3T 60th Anniversary Dreambox that was a 200 kg garage for your Exploro Racemax Italia gravel bike?

Now, 3T is sharing its latest lux collab: a 3T Exploro Racemax Lamborghini special edition. We took a look at the Italian mashup at the Sea Otter Classic last weekend.

Most carbon bikes are made of pre-made sheets of carbon that are then cut to size. 3T’s filament wound carbon allows 3T to control their carbon from the individual thread. While it is more labor-intensive, it results in a frame that is stronger, lighter, and according to 3T, more beautiful.

We’ll be sure to cover this in greater detail because I think this way of making carbon fiber bikes and accessories is a truly worthwhile way to build high-quality carbon bikes.

3T has also released a new build kit of the 3T Exploro Ultra. Their latest gravel bike build kit features a 1x SRAM Rival mechanical drivetrain, Fulcrum Rapid Red 900 wheels, and a new light blue colorway.

The Exploro Ultra uses the same carbon layup as the company’s non-Italia frames.

3T-Exploro-lamborghini-special-edition-bike
The 3T Exploro Racemax x Huracán Sterrato in the flesh. The Lamborghini collaboration comes specifically with a car they released earlier this year called the Huracán Sterrato. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/CyclingTips)
3T-Exploro-lamborghini-special-edition-back
The green-gold color is painted to match the launch color of the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato supercar. The Sterrato is the automaker’s most-nimble supercar made off-road-ready with wider tires and suspension. The Exploro Racemax is a good analog in the bicycle world. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/CyclingTips)
3T-Exploro-lamborghini-special-edition-logo
The headtube is emblazoned with the Lamborghini badge, which features a “raging bull” with which the company’s founder identified himself. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/CyclingTips)
3T-Exploro-lamborghini-special-edition-toptube
Another reminder of Lamborghini connection with 3T. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/CyclingTips)
3T-Exploro-Italia-full-frame
A look at a 3T Exploro Racemax Italia frameset with a clear coat over the carbon weave. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/CyclingTips)

3T-Exploro-Italia-downtube-logo
All Italia frames are made in 3T’s own factory in – you guessed it – Italy. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/CyclingTips)

3T-Exploro-Italia-toptube-logo-2
The technology used for the carbon fiber is worthy of its own deep dive, but the short of it is that rather than just buying sheets of carbon fiber and building a frame, 3T goes a step further and starts from the individual carbon fiber threads. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/CyclingTips)

3T-Exploro-Italia-toptube-logo-1
Premade sheets of carbon can be made into a fantastic bicycle, but 3T’s process gives them more control over things like ride quality and layup. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/CyclingTips)

3T-Exploro-Italia-toptube-logo-made-in-italy
They mean it when the frame says ‘Made in Italy.’ (Image: Alvin Holbrook/CyclingTips)
3T-Exploro-lamborghini-special-edition-saddle
This is a pre-production saddle, but look closely: at the back of this Fizik Antares Adaptive saddle is the ‘Sterrato’ script. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/CyclingTips)

3T-Exploro-lamborghini-special-edition-drivetrain
This special edition bike receives 3T’s Torno crankset, which is also made in-house in Italy. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/CyclingTips)

3T-Exploro-Ultra-bike
The Exploro Ultra receives a new build kit with a lower starting price. It also nets a new color called ‘light blue.’ (Image: Alvin Holbrook/CyclingTips)

3T-Exploro-Ultra-narrow-fork
The Exploro Ultra receives a super shallow fork crown. 3T says this improves aero in myriad ways to smooth air flow around the frontal area of the bike. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/CyclingTips)

3T-Exploro-Ultra-seattube
Interestingly, the Ultra can fit a 700c x 46 mm or a 27.5 x 2.4″ tire. That is paired to an optimized design 3T says still offers aero efficiency. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/CyclingTips)

3T-Exploro-Ultra-toptube
The downtube flares wide to divert air around water bottles. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/CyclingTips)
3T-Exploro-Ultra-bottom-bracket
The chainstays of the 3T Exploro Ultra are dropped symmetrically as a means to boost tire clearance without resulting in longer chainstays and a less-responsive pedaling experience. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/CyclingTips)

