Meet the Lamborghini gravel bike made by 3T – Sea Otter Classic 2023

3T is no stranger to glamorous special editions.

First, there was the limited-edition run of BMW-edition bikes. Then, how could anyone forget the 3T 60th Anniversary Dreambox that was a 200 kg garage for your Exploro Racemax Italia gravel bike?

Now, 3T is sharing its latest lux collab: a 3T Exploro Racemax Lamborghini special edition. We took a look at the Italian mashup at the Sea Otter Classic last weekend.

Most carbon bikes are made of pre-made sheets of carbon that are then cut to size. 3T’s filament wound carbon allows 3T to control their carbon from the individual thread. While it is more labor-intensive, it results in a frame that is stronger, lighter, and according to 3T, more beautiful.

We’ll be sure to cover this in greater detail because I think this way of making carbon fiber bikes and accessories is a truly worthwhile way to build high-quality carbon bikes.

3T has also released a new build kit of the 3T Exploro Ultra. Their latest gravel bike build kit features a 1x SRAM Rival mechanical drivetrain, Fulcrum Rapid Red 900 wheels, and a new light blue colorway.

The Exploro Ultra uses the same carbon layup as the company’s non-Italia frames.