2023 Glasgow ‘mega world championships’ set for August 3-13

The first-ever combined UCI world cycling championships in Glasgow, Scotland, will be held between August 3 and 13 2023, the UCI announced Wednesday.

The 11-day competition will bring together 13 of cycling’s world championship events, from road, track, BMX, cyclocross and more. In total, 190 world champions are set to be crowned across the course of the competition, with around 8,000 elite and amateur athletes expected to compete.

Next year’s event will not be a one-off occurrence and the UCI confirmed it will be held every four years and will fall in the year prior to the coming Olympic Games. The expected budget for the Glasgow competition sits between £40-50m ($54-67m).

“Today’s announcement of the dates is an important milestone in the organisation of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships,” UCI president David Lappartient said. Bringing our existing UCI World Championships together at the same time and in one venue every four years was one of my visions before my election as UCI President in 2017. We have been working towards this ever since.

“I am delighted that the inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships will take place in Glasgow and Scotland. With their experience hosting high-level international sporting events, Glasgow’s iconic sports venues, and the stunning Scottish scenery, we have all the ingredients for an exceptional 11 days of competition.”

The events due to be included in the competition are, road, para-cycling road, track, para-cycling track, mountain bike cross-country, mountain bike downhill, mountain bike marathon, mountain bike cross country eliminator, trials, BMX freestyle park, BMX, indoor cycling, and gran fondo.

Cyclocross is not part of the “mega” worlds competition and will be held in its usual January slot. The massive, multi-discipline event will, however, mean some calendar changes for other disciplines.

For road riders, it means that the world championships will be slotted in between the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España — which feature on both the men’s and women’s calendars. Track riders will have to readjust their schedules more than most, as they did in 2021 due to COVID-19, shifting the worlds from its usual spring place in the calendar.

In a press conference Wednesday, organizers unveiled some of the venues for the various competitions. The Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome in Glasgow will host the track events, while the BMX racing will be held in the Glasgow BMX Centre in Knightswood, and Kelvingrove Park will play host to the BMX freestyle competitions.

The Emirates Arena will be used for the indoor cycling events, which include artistic cycling and cycle-ball. The road racing will start in George Square, in the centre of Glasgow, though the precise route is still to be determined.

The para-cycling road events will not take place in the centre of Glasgow but in Dumfries and Galloway to the south of the city. The venue for the mountain biking events is still to be confirmed.