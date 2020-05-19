2020 Virtual Tour of the Gila set for May 22 – 24
A followup to the successful Virtual Redlands Classic will include international pros, domestic elite squads, and an entry from the U.S. women's national team.
The Virtual Tour of the Gila is set for May 22 – 24, with 150 men comprising 24 teams, and 75 women comprising 11 teams, including an entry from the women’s US National Team.
The Virtual Tour of the Gila will be raced over three stages, and riders must complete each stage in order to be eligible to start the following day. The Zwift event will feature a team time trial, a circuit race, and KOM/QOM queen stage on the Zwift Watopia Epic climb.
“It has been amazing to see how these events have grown over the past two months. Now we are running live broadcasted, private events that are drawing elite international fields,” said Eric Hill, director of the Project Echelon Racing Team and president of the Project Echelon Veterans Non-Profit. “You cannot replace racing on the road and the skills it takes to compete at an elite level in the peloton, but we should embrace eSports and the opportunity it creates for more people to appreciate the skills, talents, and dedication of our elite athletes.”
Project Echelon Racing hosted a Virtual Redlands Bicycle Classic at the beginning of the month to kick off the Project Echelon Virtual Series.
“This created a unique experience for all of us racers and something to help fill the void in our calendar,” said Tyler Williams, who previously rode for the Israel Cycling Academy and now rides for L39ION, and served as the team captain for the event. “It was a great event to get the team focused on an objective and to get some competition in. It’s different from what we are used to (in real life), but it was a great event in these times and it helped keep us sharp.”
Project Echelon has created a free, all-access pass website, allowing an inside look at the event, riders, and teams.
In 2019, Project Echelon supported 105 veterans, volunteered over 2,500 hours, and donated $35,000 to veterans in need.
2020 Virtual Tour of the Gila men’s teams
ABC Cycling
CS Velo
DC Bank Probaclac
E-Stellas
Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling
First Internet Bank Cycling
Gateway Devo Cycling
Hamilton United
Kelly Benefit Strategies Cycling
L39ION of LA
Landis-Trek
Project Echelon Racing
Red Truck Racing
Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team
Saris + The Pro’s Closet
Skyline
Subaru Santa Monica Racing
Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching
TaG Cycling Racing Team
Team California p/b HMS
Team Vorarlberg Santic
Team Tor 2000 | Kalas
Toronto Hustle
Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother
Wildlife Generation
2020 Virtual Tour of the Gila women’s teams
Agolico BMC
Amy D. Foundation
ButcherBox Cycling
Femme Equipe pb Swisse Wellness
Impetu Ciclismo Femenino (ICF)
Orion Racing
Revolution Velo
Team Infinite p/b Saris
Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
TWENTY20 Pro Cycling
Velocity Vixen
U.S. National Team