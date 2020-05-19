2020 Virtual Tour of the Gila set for May 22 – 24

The Virtual Tour of the Gila is set for May 22 – 24, with 150 men comprising 24 teams, and 75 women comprising 11 teams, including an entry from the women’s US National Team.

The Virtual Tour of the Gila will be raced over three stages, and riders must complete each stage in order to be eligible to start the following day. The Zwift event will feature a team time trial, a circuit race, and KOM/QOM queen stage on the Zwift Watopia Epic climb.

“It has been amazing to see how these events have grown over the past two months. Now we are running live broadcasted, private events that are drawing elite international fields,” said Eric Hill, director of the Project Echelon Racing Team and president of the Project Echelon Veterans Non-Profit. “You cannot replace racing on the road and the skills it takes to compete at an elite level in the peloton, but we should embrace eSports and the opportunity it creates for more people to appreciate the skills, talents, and dedication of our elite athletes.”

Project Echelon Racing hosted a Virtual Redlands Bicycle Classic at the beginning of the month to kick off the Project Echelon Virtual Series.

“This created a unique experience for all of us racers and something to help fill the void in our calendar,” said Tyler Williams, who previously rode for the Israel Cycling Academy and now rides for L39ION, and served as the team captain for the event. “It was a great event to get the team focused on an objective and to get some competition in. It’s different from what we are used to (in real life), but it was a great event in these times and it helped keep us sharp.”

Project Echelon has created a free, all-access pass website, allowing an inside look at the event, riders, and teams.

In 2019, Project Echelon supported 105 veterans, volunteered over 2,500 hours, and donated $35,000 to veterans in need.

2020 Virtual Tour of the Gila men’s teams

ABC Cycling

CS Velo

DC Bank Probaclac

E-Stellas

Elevate-Webiplex Pro Cycling

First Internet Bank Cycling

Gateway Devo Cycling

Hamilton United

Kelly Benefit Strategies Cycling

L39ION of LA

Landis-Trek

Project Echelon Racing

Red Truck Racing

Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team

Saris + The Pro’s Closet

Skyline

Subaru Santa Monica Racing

Support Clean Sport/ Guttenplan Coaching

TaG Cycling Racing Team

Team California p/b HMS

Team Vorarlberg Santic

Team Tor 2000 | Kalas

Toronto Hustle

Vitus Pro Cycling p/b Brother

Wildlife Generation

2020 Virtual Tour of the Gila women’s teams

Agolico BMC

Amy D. Foundation

ButcherBox Cycling

Femme Equipe pb Swisse Wellness

Impetu Ciclismo Femenino (ICF)

Orion Racing

Revolution Velo

Team Infinite p/b Saris

Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank

TWENTY20 Pro Cycling

Velocity Vixen

U.S. National Team