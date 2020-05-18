2020 Tour of Somerville canceled

The 2020 Tour of Somerville has been canceled.

This is just the second time in the history of the race — which dates to 1940 — that the north-central New Jersey race will not be contested over Memorial Day weekend.

With a newly-added gran fondo, and a variety of activities including concerts, outdoor dining, educational exhibits, and block-long lawn parties the 80-year-old event does have a promising future.

Mike Malekoff, the Tour’s executive director wrote, “Everyone, from our title sponsor Unity Bank to the cycling community at large and town officials are on board to move forward for 2021.”

Offering an equal, $10,000 prize purse for the men’s and women’s races, the Tour of Somerville is already on the 2021 calendar for many.

Canadian Emily Flynn, riding for the LA Sweat team says she again plans to compete in the women’s criterium in 2021, “Somerville is already marked on my 2021 calendar. The racing is fast-paced and the setting and crowds are awesome.”

Eric Heiden and Greg LeMond, as well as national champions from the U.S. and countries like Australia, Argentina, Italy, New Zealand, Canada, Germany, and Russia have raced this iconic event.