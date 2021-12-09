2000 Olympic gold medalist Marty Nothstein arrested, charged with stalking a woman

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Marty Nothstein, a two-time Olympic medalist on the track in the men’s sprint, was arrested on Tuesday at about 10:00 p.m. EST and charged with stalking a woman with whom he had a six-year affair.

Nothstein, 50, was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, pending a preliminary hearing in front of Lehigh County district judge Michael Faulkner, at 1 p.m. on December 28, 2021, according to the district attorney’s office and court records.

According to the local district attorney’s office, Nothstein was charged with criminal trespass (a third-degree felony), two counts of stalking (a first-degree misdemeanor), and a single count of defiant trespass (a third-degree misdemeanor).

The criminal complaint with the allegations against Nothstein had been sealed until he was in custody.

One victim was reported to be a “female acquaintance” of Nothstein; the other victim is a male who is reported to be in a relationship with her.

Nothstein had been in a six-year affair with the female victim, the Allentown Morning Call reported.

“The Affidavit of Probable Cause details incidents which occurred between December 2020 and November 2021, which it is alleged to constitute an ongoing pattern of stalking of both victims, harassment, and damage to personal property,” a news release from the DA’s office said.

In March, an unknown person attempted to gain entry into the female victim’s Apple account, through a computer at her home. Forensic investigation of Nothstein’s phones were in the vicinity of the female victim’s residence when this occurred.

The criminal complaint against Nothstein also includes that the male victim received an anonymous letter that contained the language, “you don’t want to go down this path,” and “you have been warned.”

During the investigation, the female victim wore concealed audio and video recording devices, and a male identified as Nothstein said, “I wrote every letter there is. I (expletive) smashed windows. I, you name it, I did it,” 69WFMZ news reported.

According to the court record, Nothstein’s black Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck had been reported near the victims’ homes between July and September, and the female victim received numerous calls, 22 voicemails, and also text messages.

A recorded phone conversation between the female victim and Nothstein included the admission by Nothstein that he was responsible for the breaking and entering, threatening letters, and other harassment.

“You name it, I did it,” Nothstein allegedly said. “I always wanted you. I made a commitment to you.”

Nothstein won a gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and a silver medal at the 1996 Atlanta Games. He is also a three-time world champion on the track; twice in the sprint and once in the Keirin.

Nothstein attempted a local political career, based on his name recognition from racing in the Olympics and managing the Valley Preferred Cycling Center (“The Velodrome”).

He served as a Lehigh County commissioner and made an unsuccessful attempt at becoming the nominee for the 2018 United States House of Representatives for Pennsylvania’s 7th congressional district, and Pennsylvania’s 15th district, in a special election.

He was fired from the executive director position at “The Velodrome” in 2018 as a result of allegations of sexual misconduct.