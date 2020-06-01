1952 Tour of Flanders winner Roger Decock passes away

Roger Decock has passed away aged 93. The Belgian was the oldest living winner of the Tour of Flanders.

Decock rode from 1949-1961, picking up victories at the 1951 Paris-Nice and 1954 Scheldeprijs.

His career-defining victory at the 1952 Tour of Flanders saw him beat Loretto Petrucci and Briek Schotte. “That Tour of Flanders brought me 29,000 francs (725 euros) altogether,” he had told Het Nieuwsblad. “6000 francs for the win, 3000 because I was second over the top of the Muur and my Bertin team gave me a premium of 20,000 francs on top.”

Decock’s name will also go down in Tour de France legend, despite only riding the Tour twice, in 1951 and 1952. At the 1951 race, he witnessed yellow jersey Wim van Est falling into a ravine while descending the Col d’Aubisque. He raised a warning to authorities and waited to help his rival.

“He [van Est] was wearing the yellow jersey then. I was fifth. I didn’t climb as well as Louison Bobet or Gino Bartali, but I got my share. In the stage to Tarbes, Van Est and I were on the top of the Aubisque. In the descent Wim already slipped at the first two turns, but at the third it was good price. He flew seventy meters deep in the ravine. I tried to inform everyone that Van Est had fallen badly, but nobody stopped until my sports director Sylvère Maes stopped and asked what I was doing there,” Decock had recalled to Het Nieuwsblad.

“I told him that Van Est was down there, that he urgently needed help,” Decock continued. “Maes told me it would be all right and I had to ride on. I lost 25 minutes waiting, but I didn’t care. I found a person in need more important.”

Decock died Saturday night at him home in Aarsele, Belgium. A Flandrien through and through, he was reported to be fit, healthy, and socializing with the pro peloton as recently as last winter at the Nieuwsblad-Flandrien Gala. Like many Belgians, he was known to be a big fan of Greg Van Avermaet.