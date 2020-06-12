100% – Belgian Waffle Ride special edition collection

The 2020 Belgian Waffle Ride — one of the VeloNews Monuments of Gravel — is on the calendar for November 8, but you can start prepping your gear early.

100% has collaborated with the Belgian Waffle Ride, and created a limited-edition line of sunglasses: The BWR Special Edition.

The BWR Special Edition sunglasses are available for the 100% Speedcraft, S2, S3, and Hudson models.

“The Belgian Waffle Ride is one of the most progressive events in cycling, and it reflects the changing dynamic of cyclists worldwide,” says 100% CEO Ludo Boinnard. “Cyclists are seeking adventure and new places to ride. With our new BWR Special Edition, we want to give those riders the equipment they need to ride more extreme.”

The Speedcraft, S2, and S3 glasses get Belgian national colors on the left side, with the right top of the glasses, and ends of both temples finished in black.

100% S3 Belgian Waffle Ride edition Photo: 100%

100% S2 Belgian Waffle Ride edition Photo: 100%

Each of these limited-edition models will retail for $195.

The Hudson ($150) casual eyewear gets a blacked-out treatment, with subtle Belgian livery on the top left of the frame.