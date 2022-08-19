Become a Member

What’s that bike? Dan Bigham rode prototype Pinarello track frame for UCI Hour Record bid

Here's what we know about the top-secret Pinarello track bike Bigham used to set new UCI Hour Record on Friday.

Dan Bigham took a prototype Pinarello for a one-hour test ride Friday.

The Ineos Grenadiers performance engineer and aero expert just broke the UCI Hour Record, and he rode a new top-secret Pinarello.

Bigham rolled onto the Swiss Grenchen velodrome Friday on a mission to top Victor Campenaerts’ mark of 55.089km.

The Brit already held the national record after he recently covered 54.723km on the same circuit and went on to set a new world-best distance of 55.548km Friday.

Ineos Grenadiers isn’t able to release much information about track Pinarello that Bigham sat on for his hour of power, and footage of the feat is limited. However, Bigham’s bike is likely based on the MAAT frame used by Filippo Ganna and the team pursuit-dominating Italian squad.

The MAAT features a distinctive long top tube and short stem inspired by the Bolide road TT bike.

Bigham brought a host of Ineos Grenadiers partner brand gear to his hour-record effort. Pinarello, Bioracer clothing, Kask helmets, and Muc-Off lube are all used by the WorldTour team and made a part of Bigham’s bid.

“Having access to all of the team’s partners has been massive for me,” he said. “The amount of support that Pinarello have put into this project by bringing a new, incredibly high-level bike to the table in such a short space of time is pretty astronomical.

“We’ve done a huge amount of skin suit testing with Bioracer over the past six months too. It’s been really impressive and I feel like I’m in a really good position on that front. Some of the ideas that we’ve implemented across the whole package have been left field but wholly adopted. It’s been such a progressive project to be involved in.”

Bigham used a chainset developed by his own WattShop business for Friday’s effort, running a 64×14 gearing. Campenaerts ran 61×14 on his Ridley Arena frame when he set the previous record in Mexico in 2019.

Here’s the information we do have about Bigham’s world hour tech:

Bike and components:

  • Pinarello prototype frame
  • MOST Custom 3D basebar and extensions
  • Princeton Track Special wheels
  • Continental GP5000TT tires
  • WattShop Cratus aero crank & chainring 64T
  • WattShop Cratus cog 14T
  • Izumi KAI chain
  • Muc Off Ludicrous-AF lubricant & optimization

Helmet, shoes, skinsuit:

  • Bioracer Katana skinsuit
  • Bioracer Epic overshoes
  • KASK Mistral
  • Nimbl EXPECT shoes

Stay tuned to VeloNews.com for more reporting on Bigham’s Hour Record attempt.

 

