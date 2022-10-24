Welcome to VeloNews Tech Week

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Cycling brands are constantly releasing new, innovative products designed to make riding more enjoyable. There’s always interesting fresh tech worthy of your attention, but it can be hard to keep up with it all.

That’s why we’ve researched the latest and greatest products in road and gravel cycling and compiled the most interesting new ones for fall and winter, both those that have recently come out and those that are slated to be released soon.

We’ll have 20 stories throughout the week highlighting these new products. It’s something we’re calling Tech Week. Keep checking VeloNews from Monday to Friday, October 24-28, to stay up to date on it all.

And if you’re a fan of mountain biking, be sure to head over to Pinkbike for their Tech Week coverage of all things knobby tires and full suspension.

But first, get started with some new road cycling apparel for the wet, cold weather ahead — and some indoor apparel too if you’d rather stick to the trainer.