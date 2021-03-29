Want to join our team? VeloNews is hiring a tech editor

Do you love working on bicycles? Do you love writing about the products, maintenance tips, and technologies that shape contemporary road, gravel, and even e-bikes and gear?

Outside (formerly Pocket Outdoor Media) is seeking an experienced technical editor to join the VeloNews editorial team, to oversee the publication’s editorial output around bike technology. This editor must be ambitious and organized, and be able to meet the daily demands of a news organization. The editor should have a passion for reporting and writing, and also have strong journalistic instincts, as well as bottomless curiosity.

Most importantly, this editor must have a deep passion for bicycle technology, and ample experience working on bikes. Our focus is largely road and gravel bicycles, however this editor must also be stoked on all types of bikes, from e-bikes and mountain bikes, to commuter rigs. The position requires the ability to multitask in a demanding environment under tight deadlines.

The tech editor plans, creates, and orchestrates all gear coverage for VeloNews magazine and VeloNews.com and works to provide consistent, relevant, and exciting gear content on both platforms.

This role is to be located in our Boulder, CO office post-COVID-19.

How You Will Make a Difference

Professional demeanor is a must for all positions at Pocket Outdoor Media. In addition to courteous, friendly, businesslike behavior, the ideal candidate for this position must be able to:

Plan, create, and orchestrate all gear coverage for VeloNews magazine and VeloNews.com in a way that provides consistent, relevant, and exciting gear content on both platforms

Interact with brands across the bicycle industry to keep up on trends and new products, and also travel to launches, often overseas

Test and review road, gravel, e-bike, and even commuter bicycles and related gear, and write news, analysis, and feature stories for print and online

Take excellent still photography of products

Operate a WordPress content management system

Manage short and long-term projects and adhere to strict deadlines

Collaborate with fellow editors and keep management regularly updated on workflow

What you bring

Excellent written and verbal communication

Understanding of modern bicycle technology and application

Still photography with a DSLR or similar-level camera

Boundless energy, intense curiosity, and creativity

Required experience

BA/BS in journalism, communications, English, or other relevant degrees

4 years experience in journalism or related editorial field

Bicycle shop, racing team, or cycling brand employment

Colorado Jobs: Employees can expect to be paid a salary between $70,000 to $80,000. Additional compensation may include a bonus or commission. Other benefits include health care, vision, dental, retirement, Flexible Time Away, sick leave, and many more. The salary range displayed is specifically for those potential hires who will work or reside in the state of Colorado if selected for this role, and may vary based on market data/ranges, an applicant’s skills and prior relevant experience, certain degrees and certifications, and other relevant factors