Wahoo sues Zwift over Hub trainer patent infringements claims

Cycling tech powerhouse Wahoo Fitness is suing Zwift and JetBlack over claims of patent infringement.

Wahoo filed complaints against Zwift and the JetBlack brand that manufactures its new Hub trainer last Monday.

“The Hub is identical, in all material respects, to the KICKR CORE, one of Wahoo’s innovative bicycle trainers. By copying the KICKR CORE, Zwift has infringed three of Wahoo’s patents,” reads the case filed at the US District Court for the District of Delaware.

“By marketing a copy of Wahoo’s patent-protected device, Zwift has taken a shortcut that allows it to reap the benefit of Wahoo’s innovations, but without investing the time and money necessary to create Wahoo’s innovations. As a result, Wahoo is forced to file this action to stop Zwift’s infringement and to ensure Wahoo’s ability to continue its strong history of innovation.”

Zwift launched its $499 Hub trainer in September.

Wahoo built its brand by producing pioneering bike tech like the KICKR and KICKR CORE smart trainers and the ELEMNT GPS headunit.

This summer, Zwift dived into the trainer marketplace with its entry-level Hub as it broadened its reach beyond its virtual training software. The Australian brand JetBlack Cycling manufactures the Hub on behalf of Zwift and produces its own near-identical Volt trainer.

An internal Wahoo email seen by CyclingTips states the JetBlack Volt and Zwift Hub are “simply a copycat product of Wahoo’s KICKR CORE trainer”

Wahoo is asking for a jury trial and a preliminary injunction against JetBlack and Zwift, which would prevent them from selling trainers in the USA.

“Our intent is to continue to work together to better serve our joint customers and grow the category,” states the Wahoo communication seen by CyclingTips.

Zwift has until October 24 to respond.