VN tech ticker: Hunt 60 Limitless Aero Disc wheels, Rapha women’s leggings and shorts, TrainerRoad to launch Adaptive Training

Hunt 60 Limitless Aero Disc wheels

The Hunt 60 Limitless Aero Disc wheels were designed with feedback from Qhubeka-Assos and world hour record holder Victor Campanaerts, the profile is based on a truncated airfoil shape with a rounded and slightly more blunt U-shape than shallower Hunt wheel offerings, which may improve handling in all conditions.

These wheels are the third release in the Hunt Limitless series, joining the 48 Limitless Aero Disc wheels, and the 42 Limitless Gravel Disc wheels.

Limitless is Hunt’s propriety low-density polymer used in the outer rim construction designed to keep overall weight low while still allowing a wide, aerodynamic rim.

Rim braking surface? Nope. These are disc-brake-only wheels. Photo: Hunt Wheels

Hunt 60 Limitless Aero Disc wheels are price and weight competitive with recent offerings from Zipp and Enve. Photo: Hunt Wheels

Hunt’s FastEngage Sprint hubs. Photo: Hunt Wheels

The new Hunt 60 Limitless Aero Disc wheels are configured with CeramicSpeed bearings and Hunt’s FastEngage Sprint hubs offering 48 ratchets and 7.5-degree engagement for quick and positive movements from coasting to driving. The hubs are laced to the rims with Pillar Elliptical spokes.

Hunt 60 Limitless Aero Disc wheels specs:

Depth: 60mm

Width: 34mm external, 21mm internal; optimized for 25mm – 28mm tires

Bead: hooked ETRTO-compliant, tubeless-ready

Weight: 1,669g/set (claimed)

Compatibility: disc brake only; Shimano/SRAM 8/9/10/11 speed, SRAM XD/XDR, Campagnolo 8/9/10/11/12 speed

Price: $1,519

These wheels are price and weight competitive with recent offerings from Zipp and Enve. Hunt includes its H_CARE lifetime crash replacement policy with each wheelset.

The Hunt 60 Limitless Aero Disc wheelset is available for pre-order on the Hunt website, with expected delivery in April.

Rapha Women’s All Day Leggings and Women’s All Day Shorts

Meant for casual riding, commuting, yoga, or whenever you want stylish and comfy leggings or shape-hugging shorts, Rapha’s Women’s All Day Leggings and Women’s All Day Shorts are unpadded, feature a high-rise double-layer “yoga” waistband, external side pocket, and printed silicone gripper dots to prevent hems from rising.

Rapha women’s leggings and shorts in purple/violet. Photo: Rapha

The cut is cycling-friendly: the design is slightly higher in the back for lower-back coverage, while the front of the front waistband has a low profile which should offer optimal comfort when on the bike.

The reflective detailing and high-contrast panels should offer additional visibility when riding in low-light. “These [details] are designed to be concealed while off the bike and are simply revealed by flipping up the leg hem of the legging before jumping back on again,” indicates Rapha.

Both the leggings ($110) and the shorts ($80) are part of Rapha’s women’s city collection and are available in black, navy/dark navy, and purple/violet color schemes.

TrainerRoad adds Adaptive Training

TrainerRoad’s latest feature claims to give you the right workout every time. It uses machine learning to draw from a data set of millions of completed workouts and applies a scientific heuristic to analyze users’ performances to adjust workout recommendations based on data and adjust your workouts to provide a personalized training experience.

The updated training tool uses insights to automatically determine TrainerRoad Progression Levels — a real-time reflection of relative abilities across power zones. These Progression Levels allow Adaptive Training to continually adjust your training plan, refining strengths and targeting weaknesses with appropriate workouts.

Progression Levels automatically calculated your next training session, with training load from recent performances.

“You’re an individual, and now your training plan is, too,” says TrainerRoad CEO Nate Pearson. “Every workout is intelligently chosen to be as effective as possible and to address your unique needs and goals as an athlete. It combines the science-based coaching principles TrainerRoad is built on, with a data set gleaned from millions of completed workouts. We truly believe this is the future of cycling training, and we’re so excited to help every TrainerRoad athlete reach their goals and get faster like never before.”

The Adaptive Training feature is currently still in the pre-release phase, but TrainerRoad says individual aspects of the new featureset will be released soon, starting with TrainNow, and data-driven updates to existing TrainerRoad training plans.