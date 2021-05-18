VN tech ticker: The Pro’s Closet offering trade-in credit for Liv/Giant, Zwift teases new world coming, MRP updates Baxter suspension fork

Liv and Giant offering credit for bike trade-ins

Sibling bike brands Liv and Giant are offering credit towards the purchase of new bikes with trade-ins made through The Pro’s Closet.

Those who are interested in upgrading their current bicycle need only upload two photos and also provide a description of their current bike. The bike will be appraised by The Pro’s Closet, which will provide a valuation quote and accompanying credit within 24 hours.

When you’re ready to trade in, all you have to do take your bike to a participating Giant or Liv retailer, where the credit for a new Liv or Giant bike can be used to make a purchase in person.

The credit can also be redeemed for a voucher applicable toward the purchase of any new Giant or Liv bicycle online at giant-bicycles.com/us or liv-cycling.com/us.

Zwift teases a new world

Zwift teased a new world yesterday, pushing a video through its social media channels.

The video is from the perspective of passengers on a train, and teases “Next stop, ???” which begs the question: Where?

Those with very sharp eyes have noted stops on a map displayed on the interior of the train including Watopia, Richmond, London, New York, and France. The stops are ordered by the date of their release in the game. The label on the final stop only indicates “An Ancient Land” which is also echoed in the audio announcement made by the fictitious train conductor’s voice. Those who are astute also noted the colors on the map in the train coordinate with those of the Tokyo Games colors.

Speculation about the Zwift recreation — in part or in whole — of the Tokyo Olympics course circulated last year. When the Games were postponed due to COVID, Zwift made no announcement or acknowledgment regarding the timeline for rolling out a new course.

VeloNews contacted a representative of Zwift’s public relations agency about the new game features, but at this time, no response has yet been provided.

MRP updates Baxter suspension fork

The generation 2 MRP Baxter suspension fork was recently seen — before its official release today — on Sparky Moir Sears’ Fezzari gravel bike at the Wild Horse Gravel event last weekend. The MSRP is $989.95 for this fork.

MRP Baxter suspension fork ($989) will go into production in July, in a very limited capacity. Photo: MRP

The fork features 40mm or 60mm of progressive travel, offers 45-50mm of tire clearance, offers adjustments for compression and rebound, and weighs 3lbs. The fork has a 1.5-inch tapered steerer tube, and the blades have an adjustable offset (the 40mm version offers 40.5, 44, or 47.5mm; the 60mm version offers: 41.4, 45, or 48.4mm). Axle spacing is either 12×100 or 12×110.

MRP says that production on this new fork will begin in July, in a limited capacity.