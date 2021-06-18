Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Gear

VN tech ticker: Zwift Olympic Chase Race with Cancellara, Armstrong, Contador, and others; Ride Concepts Coaster slides

Here's what's making cycling tech headlines on Friday, June 18.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Zwift Olympic Chase Race

What happens when Zwift brings together Olympic medalists in cycling and other sports? Find out today at 12:15 p.m. EDT.

In conjunction with the UCI, the Zwift Olympic Virtual Series will pit Fabian Cancellara, Kristin Armstrong, Alberto Contador, Dame Sarah Storey, and others in a staggard, pursuit-style virtual race.

Other Olympic medalist notables who do not have a cycling background include James Cracknell, a two-time gold medallist in rowing, Alistair Brownlee, two-time gold medallist in triathlon, Lucy Charles Barclay, a four-time silver medallist at the Ironman world championships, and former marathon world champion and world-record holder Paula Radcliffe. Sporty Spice Girl Mel C., who competed on Zwift last year will also make a return appearance.

You can watch the event live, broadcast from the Olympics website.

Those who want to participate in the remaining events in the Olympic Virtual Series led by Sir Chris Hoy, Anna van der Breggen, and Nelson Vails can get registration codes on the UCI website.

 

Ride Concepts Coaster slides

Ride Concepts Coaster slides.
Ride Concepts Coaster slides. Photo: Courtesy Ride Concepts

Ride Concepts refreshed their Coaster slides with an EVA footbed, a DST 4.0 MAX GRIP rubber tread, a soft, and an anti-abrasion toe strap with a hook and loop closure.

Available in both men’s and women’s sizes, the Ride Concepts Coaster slides are $60 on the Ride concepts website.

Stay On Topic