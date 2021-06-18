VN tech ticker: Zwift Olympic Chase Race with Cancellara, Armstrong, Contador, and others; Ride Concepts Coaster slides

Zwift Olympic Chase Race

What happens when Zwift brings together Olympic medalists in cycling and other sports? Find out today at 12:15 p.m. EDT.

In conjunction with the UCI, the Zwift Olympic Virtual Series will pit Fabian Cancellara, Kristin Armstrong, Alberto Contador, Dame Sarah Storey, and others in a staggard, pursuit-style virtual race.

Other Olympic medalist notables who do not have a cycling background include James Cracknell, a two-time gold medallist in rowing, Alistair Brownlee, two-time gold medallist in triathlon, Lucy Charles Barclay, a four-time silver medallist at the Ironman world championships, and former marathon world champion and world-record holder Paula Radcliffe. Sporty Spice Girl Mel C., who competed on Zwift last year will also make a return appearance.

You can watch the event live, broadcast from the Olympics website.

Those who want to participate in the remaining events in the Olympic Virtual Series led by Sir Chris Hoy, Anna van der Breggen, and Nelson Vails can get registration codes on the UCI website.

Ride Concepts Coaster slides

Ride Concepts Coaster slides. Photo: Courtesy Ride Concepts

Ride Concepts refreshed their Coaster slides with an EVA footbed, a DST 4.0 MAX GRIP rubber tread, a soft, and an anti-abrasion toe strap with a hook and loop closure.

Available in both men’s and women’s sizes, the Ride Concepts Coaster slides are $60 on the Ride concepts website.