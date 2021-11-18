VN tech ticker: Zwift goes neon nightlife with Neokyo, Silca offers $85 MTB cleats, Hammerhead has Karoo trade-in program

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Zwift update includes eight new routes

The latest update to Zwift includes eight new routes in the new Neokyo city, doubling the size of the Makuri map. With the update, 21km of new roads have been added. As the rest of the Makuri Islands world, Neokyo is Japanese inspired, but this new area is a bustling, modern city where it is always night and the neon is bright.

Zwifters will be able to ride the new route when the Makuri Islands are available in the standard Zwift calendar rotation.

Zwift indicates that these new routes introduce a faster feel in an urban environment, compared with the pastoral feel of Yumezi routes in the Makuri world.

The newly added fast and flat roads in Neokyo cut through towering buildings and an arcade hall, under an abundance of neon lights.

At this time, Neokyo is only available for free rides; events and meet-ups cannot yet be hosted on the newly added routes.

When firing up Zwift before an event, allow for ample time for the software to update, as this is a sizable download that may take a few minutes longer to complete than other, recent Zwift updates.

Silca 3D-printed titanium MTB cleats

Silca 3-D printed titanium MTB cleats. (Photo: Silca)

Silca, known for its long-lasting and durable pumps, shop tools, and other cycling goods, launched a line of 3D-printed titanium mountain bike cleats.

Reported to weigh just 25-30g each, including mounting hardware, the Silca cleats have an internal lattice structure which may retain stiffness and longevity. Silca claims strength to be four times greater than steel or brass cleats.

The bolts are also titanium and accommodate a T25 Torx tool.

These $85 3D-printed titanium cleats are compatible with Time ATAC, Crank Brothers, and Shimano SPD pedals.

The Silca titanium MTB cleats are available for pre-order and will ship at the end of November.

Hammerhead offers trade-in credit towards purchase of Karoo 2

Hammerhead is asking riders to send in their current bike computer in exchange for a credit towards its Karoo 2 GPS-enabled cycling computer.

The program, which runs from November 17 to 30, 2021, offers up to $170 rebate toward the purchase of a Karoo 2 when you send in your existing cycling computer.

Eligible trade-in devices include products from Garmin, Wahoo, Stages, Polar, and many others.

Once you purchase a Hammerhead Karoo 2, you must submit a trade-in form within 48 hours, and then ship you existing GPS unit to Hammerhead within 10 days to be eligible for the trade-in allowance. The Hammerhead Trade in/Trade up progam details are available on the Hammerhead website.

Canyon Roadlite flat-bar

Canyon Roadlite 5. (Photo: Canyon Bicycles)

German-based Canyon bikes Thursday introduced three flat-bar road bikes in the Roadlite lineup.

The Canyon Roadlite flat-bar bike will be available in several different models, including the carbon Roadlite CF 8 ($1,999) equipped with a 2×11 Shimano 105 drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes, and 30mm tires.

The aluminum Roadlite 5 ($999) and also a women’s-specific model ($999) both feature a 42×11 single-ring SRAM Apex drivetrain.

Canyon is positioning the Roadlite as a commuter or hybrid bike. However, with a Shimano 105 component group and hydraulic disc brakes that feature internally routed hoses, this bike would appear to be race-ready by just swapping tires and/or the bars.