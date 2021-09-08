VN tech ticker: Whoop 4 and integrated apparel, Giro Latch mountain bike shoe

The new Whoop 4 introduces significant improvements to the 24/7 fitness monitoring device. You can read our recent review of the Whoop 3 to find out more about what information this wearable offers.

This latest generation is smaller, with an updated sensor array that monitors skin temperature and blood oxygen levels.

The Whoop Body is a clothing that can house a Whoop sensor in sports bras, leggings, shirts, arm sleeves, shorts, and other apparel items instead of on a wrist- or bicep band.

The Whoop 4.0 sensor is free for subscribers. Subscriptions start at $18/month and include the Whoop mobile app.

The Whoop 4.0 wearable is 33 percent smaller than the previous version. (Photo: Whoop)

Giro Latch MTB shoe

Giro Latch mountain bike shoe. (Photo: Giro)

The Giro Latch MTB all-mountain shoe ($150) promises increased pedal contact and better grip, which should improve stability and comfort.

The Giro Latch features a breathable, microfiber upper, a hydrophobic interior to promote efficient drying, and also has few seams.

“Latch is a culmination of years of R&D to develop the absolute best flat pedal shoe on the market,” said Giro Footwear product manager Peter Curran. “We wanted to make an all-mountain shoe that would absolutely excel on the descents, while still performing on the climbs and being comfortable enough for long days on the trail. With Latch, riders get a shoe that does just that while also being durable, lightweight, and breathable.”

A size 43 shoe weighs a claimed 334g.

The Latch will be available in four color combinations: black/dark shadow, dark shadow, trail green, and black spark for men’s sizes 39-50. The women’s Giro Latch will be available in three colorways for sizes 36-43: black, dark shadow/sandstone, and harbor blue/sandstone.

The Giro Latch is available immediately from Giro footwear retailers and from the Giro website.