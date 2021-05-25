VN tech ticker: Rapha sells Euphoria collection, Wahoo updates Elemnt Bolt, Alchemy refreshes Atlas bikes

Rapha Euphoria 9-piece kit

A few days after EF Education-Nippo debuted its new kit at the Giro d’Italia, Rapha is selling it online and in its shops.

The Euphoria collection includes men’s and women’s Pro Team Aero Jerseys, men’s and women’s Long Sleeve technical Ts, men’s and women’s Pro Team bib shorts, socks, headbands, and caps, all in the EF Giro design.

A Pro Team Training Jersey for men and women, in a more relaxed fit that the Pro Team Aero Jersey, will be available for sale in June.

Prices range from $20 for the socks to $195 for the jerseys to $270 for the bib shorts.

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt

Even when not in workout mode, you can set the LEDs and field boxes to color code your power or heart rate zones. Photo: Courtesy Wahoo Fitness

Wahoo Fitness updated the Elemnt Bolt ($279) GPS-enabled bike computer.

The small GPS “head unit” that debuted in 2017 now has a 64-color display, new buttons, improved battery life, and enhancements to the navigation features that put it nearly on par with the larger Wahoo Elemnt Roam. The 16gb memory should allow for more maps and more data storage.

Ben Delaney has been using the updated Bolt, and you can read his review of the recently updated Wahoo computer to get some insights about the recent updates to the hardware and functionality, and how it compares with the competition.

Alchemy refreshes carbon, titanium Atlas line

Alchemy Atlas titanium road bike with a Shimano Ultegra Di2 component group. Photo: Courtesy Alchemy

Alchemy, the Colorado-based direct-to-consumer bespoke bike brand, refreshed the carbon and titanium options in its Atlas lineup.

Alchemy Atlas options include carbon and titanium in road or all-road designs, and in stock or custom geometry.

Atlas indicates that the carbon design ($4,499 and up) boasts improved ride quality with an updated shape to the down tube, and a beefier bottom bracket for increased stiffness. The updated design also accounts for using up to 38mm-wide tires in the rear if selecting the all-road option.

The titanium design ($4,499 and up) of the Atlas features a frame with cold-formed tubes that are shaped in-house, a tapered 1.5-inch head tube that promises a responsive but not harsh ride, and a threaded bottom bracket shell. The Ti frame is also available in either road or all-road options.

Stock sizes for either carbon or titanium models are available in 52cm, 54cm, 56cm, 58cm, and 61cm. Standard component group options for either material frame include Shimano Ultegra or Dura-Ace, or SRAM eTap Force or Red. Frame-and-fork-only is also an option.

“Launching the new Atlas family allowed us to commit even further to the direct-to-rider experience. In addition to materials and tire clearance options, we offer a variety of paint, geometry, and group-set choices,” said Alchemy founder Ryan Cazzinaro. “This gives the rider up to 16 possible custom outcomes. You will be getting a truly unique bike, unlike any other road bike out there.”

The Alchemy Atlas line of bikes has eight semi-custom color options, as well as matte or clear finishes. Colorways are included in stock frameset pricing. Fully customizable paint schemes are also available.