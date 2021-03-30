VN tech ticker: Wahoo Kickr thru-axle compatibility, Whoop EF Education-Nippo Band, smaller sunglasses from 100%

Wahoo Kickr to update thru-axle compatibility

Owners of Wahoo Kickr trainers who also own a late-model Trek Madone, Domane or Émonda, Giant TCR Advanced Pro, or Cervélo S5 with thru-axles to secure wheels now have a timeline to get riding again.

Wahoo plans to begin shipping a revised Kickr 142 thru-axle adapter to allow owners of these bikes to mount them to direct drive trainers in fewer than six weeks from today.

However, Wahoo does offer the following disclaimer:

Because of the wide variety of bicycle makes and models available, Wahoo cannot guarantee Kickr compatibility with all bikes. While Wahoo has conducted tests on Kickr compatibility with certain bikes and makes note of any “Known Incompatible Bikes” on its website, it is important to note that list is not exhaustive. If potential purchasers are unsure whether their bike would be compatible with the updated thru-axle adapter, Wahoo recommends visiting a local Wahoo retailer to test a bicycle’s fit before purchasing.

The new adapters will replace the old version on all Kickrs going forward, so this incompatibility issue should not be a concern in the future.

Those who have already contacted Wahoo customer service about Kickr/bike incompatibilities bike will be notified when the new adapters are available.

Whoop-EF Education-Nippo ProKnit band. Photo: Courtesy Whoop

Whoop EF ProKnit Band

Whoop partnered with EF Education-Nippo to come up with an eye-catching pink band for its special edition ProKnit kit.

Finished with a white stainless steel hook, pink aluminum clasp, and a bold, silicone EF logo, the new $39 strap will work with the Whoop 2.0 and 3.0

The EF ProKnit band comes in just one 9.5-in/24cm length. Whoop says the band is washable, with mild detergent, and should be left to air dry.

The 100% Rideley soft tact fade black/blue multilayer mirror. Photo: Courtesy 100%

100% Rideley

Sunglass style alert: The 100% Rideley departs from the brand’s big, bold look — made popular by Peter Sagan — and offers a relatively compact and refined square style that does not dominate your face.

Four frame/lens combinations are available:

Features of these 100% glasses include ultra-grip rubber nose and temple tips, TR90 frame construction, and an accompanying soft bag that can be used as a lens wipe.