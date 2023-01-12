VN tech ticker: UAE Team Emirates riding ENVE, Uvex returns to WorldTour, new Feedback Sports tools

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

UAE Team Emirates to use ENVE wheels, handlebars and stems

UAE Team Emirates and UAE Team ADQ have brought on ENVE as a supplier of wheels, handlebars and stems for the new season of racing.

The multiple-year agreement will see the men’s and women’s WorldTour teams riding the Utah-based brand’s top-end SES tubeless road wheels, as well as the lower level Foundation wheels for training. Riders will also have a variety of handlebar options to choose from, including the SES Aero Road, SES AR and Compact Road.

The decision to move on from Campagnolo as a wheel supplier apparently wasn’t purely about financial backing. ENVE says the team independently tested a number of brands before approaching ENVE about a deal.

“In our team we are always looking at ways of innovating and using the best possible material on the market,” said Mauro Gianetti, UAE Emirates principal & CEO. “The decision to choose ENVE came after much testing both on the road and in the wind tunnel and we came to the conclusion these wheels were among the very best available.”

The deal marks ENVE’s return to the sport’s top level of racing after having previously sponsored the now defunct NTT Pro Cycling squad.

“For ENVE, partnerships at this level are all about product development and validation as the world’s best riders take ENVE product to the extreme use case and provide invaluable real–world feedback that helps inspire the direction for future products and technologies,” said Jeremy Venz, managing director at ENVE.

Uvex returns to WorldTour with Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

Uvex helmets and eyewear will once again be ridden by a WorldTour team. The German brand announced Thursday a multi-year deal with Intermarché-Circus-Wanty.

The team will have access to a number of helmets, including the rise aero helmet, the well-ventilated race 9 and the race 8 TT helmet. For eyewear, the athletes can choose from the one V, 231 2.0 V and sportstyle 236. All the equipment will match the team colors.

“Our helmet and eyewear technologies are already world class, said Michael Winter, managing partner of the uvex group. “At uvex, we are not satisfied with that – we think ahead. The bike segment is growing and with our new partnership we are heading towards the future.”

Feedback Sports releases new stand and premium chain tool

Bicycle tool brand Feedback Sports is releasing its first new repair stand in several years and an updated premium chain tool.

The Pro Mechanic HD Repair Stand comes out next week and features several features worthy of shops, or mechanics on the go.

Oversized aluminum tubing, all-new clamp jaws, a speed spinner knob closure and upgraded hardware contribute to a robust build that allows for a 100-pound weight rating. That means even hefty e-cargo bikes can be serviced with this stand.

The brand’s shop-caliber chain tool is getting an update in the Chain Tool 3.0. It is compatible with 1-12 speed Shimano and SRAM as well as 13-speed Campagnolo chains. A 360-degree backside plate support structure helps ensure perfectly pressed chains.

The $40 tool is made from machined tool steel for longevity and also features storage in the handle for small items like spare links.