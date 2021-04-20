VN tech ticker: State Bicycle Company – Grateful Dead collab, Panaracer Gravel King limited edition colors

State Bicycle Company collaborated with The Grateful Dead to create a fun bike and accessories — adorned with the iconic Dancing Bears, and the Lightning Bolt — just in time to celebrate 420.

The SBC Klunker ($549) — a beach cruiser/mountain bike/BMX bike mash-up — is offered in a tie-dye color scheme, and a lineup of components and accessories such as saddles, bar tape, and more are also available.

“Having teamed up with the Grateful Dead, we are combining environmental consciousness with the free spirit that has characterized multiple generations of Dead Heads around the world,” says State Bicycle Co.’s co-founder Mehdi Farsi. “The music and the vibe of the Grateful Dead is a perfect match for the expansive feelings we all gain through bicycling!”

Every item in SBC’s Sustainable Clothing Collection is made from recycled 100 percent post-consumer waste; the bibs and jerseys are constructed of REPREVE, a polyester primarily recycled from water bottles.

Panaracer Gravel King limited edition colors

Panaracer Gravel King Limited Edition 2021 tires in pink and pansy. Photo: Panaracer

Fans of Panaracer Gravel King tires ($49) can now choose from pansy blue and flamingo pink tires, constructed of the same ZSG compound that offers flat resistance in a 120tpi casing. And, like all Panaracer Gravel King, the new colors are tubeless-ready for sizes 32mm and greater, and choice of SS, SK, or slick tread.

Panaracer’s Jeff Zell says, “It’s a fun challenge to come out with something different every year. For 2021, we choose Pansy, because it’s a really beautiful and rich color that’s also rather unique, and pink because it has been the number one requested color by Panaracer fans for a while now.”

“All of our limited edition colors have done really well and sold out quickly,” Zell added.

Panaracer has previously offered tires with mustard yellow, purple, sandstone and ivory, military and olive greens, blue, and orange color options.

Endura Women’s Pro SL EGM Bibshort

Endura Women’s Pro SL EGM bibshorts. Photo: Courtesy Endura

The Endura Women’s Pro SL EGM Bibshort ($194.99) not only features the all-new Ergonomistry chamois, the shorts also offer the Drop Seat function, to allow for low-hassle comfort breaks.

The new design boasts a tall lumbar support panel that with a discreet, zip-free comfort-break function.

Made from high-quality Italian Lycra with ColdBlack tech to reduce heat build-up, the fabric also offers SPF50 sun protection.

Endura enlisted the advice of Phil Burt, previously head of physiotherapy at British Cycling for design input.

The Endura Women’s Pro SL EGM bibshorts are available in XS, S, M, L, and XL sizes with white body panels and black leg panels.

Reddiyo Dynamic Training Platform

Reddiyo Dynamic Training Platform for cyclists adapts to individual users’ needs. Photo: Reddiyo

Reddiyo ($14.99/month) is a mobile app that provides custom dynamic training plans for users based on provided data.

Reddiyo’s training tool develops workouts for riders based on specific goals, abilities, schedules, and cumulative stress, offering continuous data analysis and adjustments to optimize users’ performance.

Feeds from the most common platforms—Wahoo, Garmin, and Polar, to name a few — can be linked to provide real-time data to Reddiyo.

Reddiyo also acts as a tool for riders who may not have access — or need — for a cycling coach, however, it can enhance coach-rider communication, as well as and optimize training when working with a personal coach. Reddiyo is currently developing an interface for coaches, now in beta, to help them guide their athletes.

As data is uploaded to Reddiyo, training plans are adapted and subsequently alert users to the changes in their fitness and how this affects modifications to training plans. The mobile app accounts for changes in fitness, missed workouts, and performance metrics inputs to help riders perform their best.

Reddiyo also offers a catalog of workouts for indoor or outdoor riding, without requiring riders be following a specific training plan.