VN tech ticker: Specialized Turbo Como SL, MAAP-New Era cap, DynaPlugger mini plug tool

Specialized Turbo Como SL

Specialized’s latest ebike is a townie commuter with clean lines, a long-range battery, and motor- and battery-management features that you can dial in with the Specialized app.

The aluminum Specialized Turbo Como SL ($4,000 – $4,800) features the Northern California brand’s own SL1.1 240-watt motor and internal 320Watt-hour battery. This is the same pedal-assist motor used in the Specialized Turbo Vado SL. The Turbo Como SL is claimed to weigh 4kg less than other Como models.

The battery range on a 2-hour charge is expected to be about 100km (62 miles) in eco mode. Range can be extended with an external, bottle-shaped booster battery, offering up to an additional 150km (93 miles) between charges. Of course, battery life is dependent on many factors like terrain, rider weight, amount of pedal-assist power applied.

The Turbo Como SL features a Shimano Alfine 8-speed internally geared rear hub, a Gates carbon belt drive in the premier model, a front rack with a 15kg (33lb) capacity, a pannier-compatible rear rack with a 20kg (44lb) capacity, and fenders. Stopping on the 650b wheels wrapped in Nimbus 2 tires is provided by TRP Flow hydraulic disc brakes.

The Specialized Turbo Como SL comes in three sizes, accommodating riders from 150cm tall (slightly less than five feet) to 190cm tall (slightly more than six-foot-three).

MAAP-New Era Stealth Performance cap Photo: MAAP

MAAP-New Era collab: Stealth Performance Cap

MAAP and New Era — the brand most often associated with MLB ball caps — collaborated on a project to create the Stealth Performance cap.

The Stealth Performance Cap ($40) is constructed of breathable and sweat-wicking fabrics, with laser-cut perforations through the center, taped seams, an elasticated internal sweatband, and reflective graphics.

“Design and performance have always been at the front of mind when creating our product. To develop a cap from the ground up that is tailor-made specifically for cyclists, in partnership with such an iconic headwear manufacturer is a really exciting new chapter for our brand,” said MAAP creative director Misha Glisovic.

The DynaPlugger tool offers a quick way to get a hole in a tire plugged so you can get rolling again, quickly. Photo: DynaPlugger

DynaPlugger tubeless tire plug tool

If you’re riding tubeless on the road or the trail and get a flat tire as a result of a hole that won’t self-seal you can quickly repair and get rolling again with this diminutive (claimed 35g) but handy tool.

The DynapPlugger is a compact version of the DynaPlug, a tool originally developed for heavier-duty applications like automobile, motorcycle, and ATV tires.

The DynaPlugger repair tool ($29.99 and up) features a glass-filled nylon body and cap, a 6061 aluminum insert, non-abrasive brass/6061 aluminum tip, and a silicone end cap. The insertion tube is made of stainless steel and the plug material is of viscoelastic impregnated rubber.

Several versions of the DynaPlugger kits are available, including kits with additional plugs, CO2 cartridges, and various tip types for a range of road and off-road tires.