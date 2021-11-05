VN tech ticker: Shimano road and gravel shoes, Chris King-Dynaplug collab, Muoverti teases Tiltbike smart bike

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

On November 1, Shimano pulled back the curtains on several new pairs of cycling shoes, which will be available in stores later in November and into December.

The premier level S-PHYRE RC902S Dura-Ace special edition road cycling shoes get a shimmery finish and gloss black heel cup. For the sprinters and track racers, the RC902T (pictured above) get a stretch-resistant Surround Upper to eliminate foot lateral movement, and the BOA Li2 dials to adjust fit.

The Japanese cycling giant also redesigned the RC702, RC502, and RC502W women’s shoes. These shoes get trickle-down tech from the S-PHYRE line but without the premium price tag. The price trade-offs are weight, a composite sole, retention system, and ventilation.

Also introduced are two new color options for the RX8 gravel shoe. The Bronze colorway is available across the standard with the line, while the Yellow Gold option is available in narrower-width shoes. The RX8 shoe has a BOA IP1 dial for fit adjustment, a reinforced, “armored” toebox, a carbon sole with walkable lugs, and a heel stabilizer that promises pedaling efficiency.

Shimano RX8 Bronze (Photo: Shimano)

Shimano RX8 Yellow Gold (Photo: Shimano)

Chris King-Dynaplug collab

The Chris King Dynaplug Racer Pro gets a turquoise anodized finish. (Photo: DynaPlug)

Component manufacturer Chris King teamed up with Dynaplug to create a special edition line of the Racer Pro tire plugging tool.

With the signature Chris King turquois adonized finish and Angry Bee logo, the $52 Dynaplug Racer Pro has four plugs instead of two thanks to dual insertion tubes. The tool is fabricated in Chico California from U.S.-made billet aluminum and stainless steel. Its claimed weight is just 26g — 2g more than the previous version, but with twice as many plugs.

The Chris King Dynaplug Racer Pro tool is available from the Dynaplug website.

Muoverti Tiltbike aims to bring gaming to indoor cycling



The Muoverti Tiltbike is taking aim at the dedicated indoor smart bike market. The new player in the indoor riding space boasts of tech that makes riding indoors feel almost like riding outdoors — requiring balance, steering, braking, and accelerating — and it’s compatible with Zwift and TrainerRoad, while also offering other options such as the Xbox game Descenders. Muoverti also states that its physics engine is superior to its competitors and that the Tiltbike is “the only bike with the physics right, like gravity and inertia.” Movement is offered through elastomers, which provide lateral tilt, and also have sensors in the handlebar for self-centering (because who wants to flop around while riding on flat, and straight virtual roads?). The handlebar also offers steering function without the need for add-ons.

The adjustable frame allows riders to bring their own seatpost, saddle, and handlebars and should accommodate frame sizes from 49cm through 64cm. Controllers that bear a remarkable resemblance to the SRAM eTap road levers provide functionality for breaking and other, in-game features which require rider’s input (think: grabbing a power-up in Zwift), and can be programmed to function similarly to SRAM, Shimano, or Campy. An additional toggle on them might provide future-proof functionality in gaming environments.

An electromagnetic resistance unit — the same kind of tech found in most smart bikes and smart trainers — samples data at 1,000 per second and claims to have a response rate superior to others’ products. A carbon belt drive connects the adjustable-length crank to this resistance unit. A built-in power meter measures output, left-right balance, torque effectiveness, cadence, and more.

The one element which appears to be missing from the Muoverti Tiltbike is gradient simulation which would incline or decline the bike position to reflect climbing or descending — something which Wahoo has addressed with its Kickr Climb.

Our colleagues at CyclingTips indicate that the Muoverti Tiltbike may be ready for launch in 2022 Q3. Pricing is not yet available.