VN tech ticker: Shimano celebrates 100th birthday, Rapha classic kit gets makeover

Shimano celebrates 100th birthday

Japanese component manufacturer Shimano celebrated its 100th anniversary on Sunday with the launch of a website displaying some of its most iconic and significant contributions to cycling.

From the 3.3.3 freewheel and internal 3-speed hubs, indexed shifting, dual brake-shifter levers, SPD pedals, and Di2 electronic shifting, the component giant has made a massive impact on every level and every type of cycling.

The centenary celebration website showcases images of its founders and innovators, as well as 100 iconic products that changed cycling (and fishing).

Site visitors can sign up for a lottery to purchase a limited edition book commemorating 100 products over the past 100 years of the company’s history.

Those so inclined can share their most exciting moments with Shimano products in a photo contest. The contest winners will receive the aforementioned commemorative book.

Rapha updated the materials used in its Classics collection. Photo: Rapha

Rapha classic kit gets makeover

Rapha is giving the Classic Collection a makeover using reclaimed materials.

The brand which for years has offered simple patterns and colorways will use recycled polyester to reduce reliance on virgin materials, and to “give a second life to materials that would otherwise go to landfill.”

The Classic Jersey II and Classic Bib Shorts will be the first to get the new fabrication process which incorporates the new Rapha Performance Merino 150 fabric.

“The new Classic Jersey represents a drive to doing things better,” says Rapha’s fabric development manager Emma Bentley. “This garment is so prominent, and is such an icon, that making this change really demonstrates our commitment to reducing our environmental impact.”

Rapha claims that the recycled polyester yarn is Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certified, and can be traced back to the post-consumer plastic bottles from which it was sourced.

The 36 percent merino content is sourced under strict adherence with animal welfare standards; in 2022 Rapha plans to only use wool that has been given a Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) certification.

The newly updated men’s and women’s Classic Jersey II is now available for $150, while the men’s and women’s Classic Bib Shorts are $235.

MAAP men’s Team Bib EVO in olive drab. Photo: MAAP

MAAP Team Bib EVO

MAAP introduced the Team Bib EVO ($270) with an all-new chamois and high-end details to offer optimal in-the-saddle comfort.

Each of the men’s and women’s specific 3D thermo-molded, multi-density chamois boasts multiple layers to provide optimum breathability, balance, and support.

The new and proprietary chamois was finished with laser-cut perforations for the best breathability and bonded seams which should offer chafe-free comfort.

Added features also include non-see-through fabrics, anti-pilling and high abrasion resistance for enhanced life, high-airflow back panel, elastic leg band with a printed silicone gripper, and more.

The new bibs are available in five colorways for each men’s bibs and women’s bibs: black/black, black/white, navy/navy, navy/white, and olive drab.