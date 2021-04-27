VN tech ticker: Roval’s $1,000 carbon wheels, CeramicSpeed offers Driven investment, and more

1,600g Roval wheels for $1,000

There are two carbon-wheel races: One is the standard ‘lightest, fastest, highest performance’ arms race with pricetags in the $4,000 range. The other is the trickle-down competition to deliver light, fast, good-performing wheels at a non-astronomical price. Specialized’s new Roval Rapide C38 wheels are in this latter category.

The $1,000 Rapid C38 wheelset weighs a claimed 1,600g with 38mm carbon rims, DT Swiss spokes, and new DT Swiss 370 hubs. The tubeless-ready wheels have a stout, 21mm internal rim width to support wider tires.

Outerbike postpones four events, but rolls on with Moab and Bentonville

Outerbike is three-day consumer event where you can test ride mountain bikes. Run by the tour guide company Western Spirit Cycling, Outerbike was originally a play on the tradeshow Interbike, where consumers usually could not attend. This year, Outerbike will have two events: October 1-3 in Moab, Utah, and October 22-24 in Bentonville, Arkansas. The four previously scheduled events in Killington, Crested Butte, Duluth, and South Lake Tahoe, have been postponed until 2022.

Outerbike co-founder Mark Sevenoff said the global bike shortage has impacted his company’s plans to host more demo events.

“We are amazed by the number of new cyclists joining our community,” Sevenoff said. “We are welcoming them in record numbers on our Western Spirit multi-day bike trips, but the unintended consequence of the bike boom is a lack of demo bikes for this summer. Since Outerbike is all about the bike, we are holding off on our summer events.”

CeramicSpeed asks for Driven investors

In the quest for ultimate drivetrain efficiency, what if you got rid of the chain? CeramicSpeed created a Driven pinion-drive system that does just that, and claims that the system increases drivetrain efficiency by nearly 50 percent over a Dura-Ace chain at a 250w load.

Now, the company is looking for investors in Driven.

The minimum investment is $1,000, and the process is being run through SeedInvest.