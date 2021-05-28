VN tech ticker: Rotor rings for gravel, Chris Froome backs Hammerhead Karoo
Here's what's making cycling tech headlines on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Spanish component manufacturer Rotor now offers chain rings for gravel groups. The Rotor Q rings for Shimano GRX and SRAM AXS eTap cranksets are now available for $165 per set.
The 12-speed SRAM AXS 2x ring setup for Red and Force groups comes in 50/37 and 48/35, and is the brand’s first foray into a 107-BCD 4-bolt configuration.
The Rotor rings come in 12.5-percent oval and standard round options.
Claimed weights for the new oval rings for SRAM 10ths 7-BCD are 161g for the 50/37 and 144g for the 48/35. For the 110-BCD SRAM setup, claimed weights are 155.5g for 50/37 and 140g for 48/35.
Rotor’s round rings are just a touch heavier, at 162.5g for the 50/37 and 142g for the 48/35.
For Shimano GRX-compatible rings, Rotor has 48/31 (149.5g) and 46/30 (123g) oval rings.
Chris Froome backs Hammerhead Karoo
Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has joined the Hammerhead advisory board to advise on the company’s computer.
“The Hammerhead Karoo 2 computer has been vital in getting my back to full fitness. After using the Karoo 2 in training and racing, I knew I wanted to get involved — being able to see my feedback in actual software updates is unlike any other cycling tech I’ve used,” Froome said.
Hammerhead updated its cycling computer with the Karoo 2 at the end of December 2020.