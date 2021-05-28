VN tech ticker: Rotor rings for gravel, Chris Froome backs Hammerhead Karoo

Spanish component manufacturer Rotor now offers chain rings for gravel groups. The Rotor Q rings for Shimano GRX and SRAM AXS eTap cranksets are now available for $165 per set.

The 12-speed SRAM AXS 2x ring setup for Red and Force groups comes in 50/37 and 48/35, and is the brand’s first foray into a 107-BCD 4-bolt configuration.

The Rotor rings come in 12.5-percent oval and standard round options.

Claimed weights for the new oval rings for SRAM 10ths 7-BCD are 161g for the 50/37 and 144g for the 48/35. For the 110-BCD SRAM setup, claimed weights are 155.5g for 50/37 and 140g for 48/35.

Rotor’s round rings are just a touch heavier, at 162.5g for the 50/37 and 142g for the 48/35.

For Shimano GRX-compatible rings, Rotor has 48/31 (149.5g) and 46/30 (123g) oval rings.

Chris Froome backs Hammerhead Karoo

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has joined the Hammerhead advisory board to advise on the company’s computer.

“The Hammerhead Karoo 2 computer has been vital in getting my back to full fitness. After using the Karoo 2 in training and racing, I knew I wanted to get involved — being able to see my feedback in actual software updates is unlike any other cycling tech I’ve used,” Froome said.

Hammerhead updated its cycling computer with the Karoo 2 at the end of December 2020.