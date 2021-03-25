VN tech ticker: Rapha’s Laurentian Collection, MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey, and Lezyne Gravel Floor Drive series pumps

Rapha Laurentian Collection

Rapha‘s just-announced Laurentian Collection was designed in collaboration with three-time Canadian and Pan-American cyclocross champion Maghalie Rochette who offered her input on style and color.

The limited-edition collection includes the Pro Team Bib Shorts ($270) and Pro Team Jersey ($195) — which Rochette wore in elite CX competition — as well as training bib shorts ($270) training jersey ($115), cap ($20), socks ($20), a “snood” which very much like a “buff” ($20), a bottle ($12) and a bucket hat ($20).

These Rapha items are available in men’s cuts in sizes extra-small to double-extra-large, and women’s cuts double-extra-small through extra-large.

MAAP Evade Pro Base jersey

MAAP Evade Pro Base Jersey

MAAP‘s new Evade Pro Base Jersey ($180) to be lightweight and breathable, through the use of knitted Italian fabrics which are pre-dyed to be color-fast through many wearings and washings. The weight of the material promises comfort when wearing it in swing seasons — into and out of hot summer months.

The SPF50 rating and long sleeve option make this jersey a choice for sun protection. Other details such as the printed silicone gripper at the cuffs for comfort and reflective graphics should offer enhanced visibility in low-light conditions.

“This trans-seasonal jersey bridges the gap between a winter jersey and a lightweight summer short sleeve,” said MAAP co-founder Oliver Cousins. “Many of our international cyclists wear the long sleeve Evade as a form of sun protection, as it’s SPF50+ which points to the versatility of this jersey.”

The jersey offers a race-cut fit in both men’s sizes extra-small through double-extra-large, and women’s sizes double-extra-small through large.

Color options for the men include short sleeve and long sleep options in olive, black, brick, purple-ash, maize, and fog while the women’s lineup includes purple-ash, fog, and navy.

Lezyne Gravel Drive floor pump. Photo: Courtesy Lezyne

Lezyne Gravel Floor Drive series

The Lezyne Gravel Floor Drive series pumps feature a larger barrel diameter than its standard floor pump for higher volume and lower pressure inflation tasks, so you’ll get more air per stroke into your tires. This means less pumping and more riding. The range includes the Gravel Digital Drive Pro ($99), Gravel Floor Drive($79), and Sport Gravel Floor Drive ($64).

Another to-be-appreciated feature for graveleurs is the tubeless-friendly chuck which has a flippable, thread-on design. If you removed your valve core you can still connect directly to the Presta valve shaft for direct inflation when seating tubeless tires. The chuck also features an integrated valve-core tool, which may be handy for easy valve installation or removal.

The Lezyne Gravel Floor Drive series can deliver up to 100psi.

GT Grade Power Amp with Shimano GRX 1x-drivetrain Photo: GT Bicycles

GT Grade Power Series European launch

The GT Grade Power Series launched in the European Union and the United Kingdom Thursday, March 25, and is promised to be available in North America later in 2021.

Three models of the 6061 aluminum frame bike with GT’s “Triple Triangle” design are available: the Grade AMP with a Shimano GRX 1x-drivetrain, the Grade Bolt with Shimano’s GRX 2x-drivetrain, and the flat-bar Grade Current with a MicroShift 1x-drivetrain.

Each has a full carbon fork accommodating a 12×100 thru-axle, a 1 1/8-1 1/2 tapered headtube, and flat mount disc brakes. All three models are dropper-post compatible, and also have a 68mm BSA bottom bracket.

Each of these bikes also features the Ebikemotion X35+ system with a 250-watt rear-hub-based motor which is powered by an internal downtube 250Wh battery.

Availability in North America will be late-summer or early-fall. Pricing will be set closer to the North American launch.