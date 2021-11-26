VN tech ticker: Orbea Rider Connect custom program, more cycling holiday sales

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Orbea Rider Connect

The Orbea Rider Connect program will allow consumers to view the current and future availability of Orbea bikes at partner local bike shops.

The program also offers a feature similar to Trek’s ProjectOne in which you can personalize an Orbea — size, color, component spec, and more — and take fulfillment at a local affiliated bike shop.

Once you’ve registered with the Orbea Rider Connect program, you can select a model, and view where it is currently — or where and when it will be — available.

More cycling holiday sales

Strava: A Strava premium subscription offers more insights, personalized goals, route planning, ability to view more than top-10 for segments all for the price of one pint of beer per month. The Strava Black Friday promotion gets subscribers to free months when signing up for a year.

ProBikeKit: The U.K.-based online retailer is offering a few items at a special, greatly reduced rate. While there are many items on sale, here are a few of the most eye-catching ones.

Fulcrum Racing 900 disc brake wheelset (Shimano/SRAM), tire and tube bundle: 55 percent off, $225.99/set

ZIPP – 3Zero Moto Carbon wheelset: 55 percent off, $1,114.99/set

Continental Grand Prix 5000 clincher tire twin packs: 55 percent off, $77.99

4iiii single-sided power meters: Shimano 105 and Ultegra, 35 percent off, from $266.99

4iiii single and dual-sided power meters: Shimano Dura-Ace, 30 percent off, from $407.99

Wahoo: The Atlanta-based company does not often put its items on sale. For just two days—Friday, November 26 and Monday, November 29—a select few items will be on sale; the Rival wearable tracker and smartwatch will be available at a reduced rate throughout the weekend.

Wahoo Kickr: 20 percent off, November 26 and 29

Wahoo Kickr Core: 20 percent off, November 26 and 29

Wahoo Kickr SNAP: 20 percent off, November 26 and 29

Wahoo Desk: 20 percent off, November 26 and 29

Wahoo Headwind: 20 percent off, November 26 and 29

Wahoo Climb: 20 percent off, November 26 and 29

Wahoo Tickr HRM: 10 percent off, November 26 and 29

Wahoo Rival Smartwatch: $299, November 26 through 29

Favero Electronics: This Italian manufacturer of the Assioma power meter, like Wahoo, rarely discounts its products. The pedal-based power meter offers precise, accurate, robust, and reliable power data. Recently, a Shimano compatible version was made available (but you have to BYO pedal bodies).

Favero Assioma power meter: from $337 single-sided, dual-sided from $550

Silca: The iconic pump manufacturer has branched out and makes a variety of cycling accessories, tools, and other lust-worthy items. Sale prices are as great at 50 percent on some items while they are available.

Pearl Izumi hires body-positivity advocate

Pearl Izumi has hired Marley Blonsky to advocate for a wider scope of body types represented in the brand’s apparel design, and marketing messaging.

In a recent statement issued by Pearl Izumi, Blonsky, who describes herself as a “fat adventure cyclist” has led more than 100 community bike rides, and has been the keynote speaker and panelist at conferences, including the League of American Bicyclists and the Washington Bike Summit.

“I’ve struggled for nearly a decade to find clothing that fits my body, but Pearl Izumi has always offered good plus-sized options,” said Blonsky. “I think this partnership is the beginning of an exciting shift within the broader cycling and outdoor industry. I’m grateful to Pearl Izumi for believing in my mission and helping to get more butts on bikes.”

“Marley joined our ambassador Crew at the end of 2020 and has been a fantastic representative for our brand,“ said Pearl Izumi brand director Andrew Hammond. “We love her positive energy and encouraging nature. She is helping more people see themselves as cyclists and we’re very excited to sign a multi-year deal with her. Not only will she wear our gear, but also work with our team to improve our plus-size product offering and consult with our company on inclusivity.”

