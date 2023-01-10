VN Tech Ticker: MAAP x 100% Hypercraft sunglasses and Team DSM renews with Scott

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

MAAP teams up with 100% on another limited edition pair of Hypercraft sunglasses

Australian apparel brand MAAP has teamed up with performance eyewear brand 100% on another pair of shades.

This time around it’s three more seasonal colors of the Hypercraft, an ultralight model that the two brands had previously collaborated on.

“Our fourth collaboration with 100% brings a new lifestyle focused color palette to their most technically advanced Hypercraft sunglasses,” said Misha Glisovic, MAAP’s creative director and CCO.

The three colors, “forest green,” “deep purple,” and “bone,” have been chosen to complement a wide variety of MAAP’s apparel, which is heavy on earth tones and simple color palettes.

The latest MAAP x 100% collaboration involves three new colors.

The Hypercraft shades weigh just 23 grams and come with the usual high performance features from 100%, including coatings to repel water, sweat, grime, and other road debris, as well as grippy temple arms and nose pieces. They’re available from maap.cc and 100percent.com.

Team DSM renews contract with Scott bikes

Team DSM will once again race on Scott bikes in 2023.

The WorldTour level squad announced a two-year extension with the brand Monday for frames for both its men’s and women’s teams. The development level team will also ride Scott.

Both the Foil RC aero bike and Plasma time trial bike will be at the team’s disposal.

The deal extends to components like seatposts, handlebars, and stems through Scott’s Syncros brand. Syncros is also expanding its support of the team by providing saddles starting this season.

Syncros is providing Team DSM with saddles this season.

Shimano provides the components and wheels for the rest of the bike.