Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

GET 25% OFF OUTSIDE+

The One Subscription to Fuel All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

VeloNews Gear
Gear

VN Tech Ticker: MAAP x 100% Hypercraft sunglasses and Team DSM renews with Scott

Here's what's making headlines in bike tech on Tuesday, January 10.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

MAAP teams up with 100% on another limited edition pair of Hypercraft sunglasses

Australian apparel brand MAAP has teamed up with performance eyewear brand 100% on another pair of shades.

This time around it’s three more seasonal colors of the Hypercraft, an ultralight model that the two brands had previously collaborated on.

“Our fourth collaboration with 100% brings a new lifestyle focused color palette to their most technically advanced Hypercraft sunglasses,” said Misha Glisovic, MAAP’s creative director and CCO.

The three colors, “forest green,” “deep purple,” and “bone,” have been chosen to complement a wide variety of MAAP’s apparel, which is heavy on earth tones and simple color palettes.

The latest MAAP x 100% collaboration involves three new colors.

The Hypercraft shades weigh just 23 grams and come with the usual high performance features from 100%, including coatings to repel water, sweat, grime, and other road debris, as well as grippy temple arms and nose pieces. They’re available from maap.cc and 100percent.com.

Team DSM renews contract with Scott bikes

Team DSM will once again race on Scott bikes in 2023.

The WorldTour level squad announced a two-year extension with the brand Monday for frames for both its men’s and women’s teams. The development level team will also ride Scott.

Both the Foil RC aero bike and Plasma time trial bike will be at the team’s disposal.

The deal extends to components like seatposts, handlebars, and stems through Scott’s Syncros brand. Syncros is also expanding its support of the team by providing saddles starting this season.

Syncros is providing Team DSM with saddles this season.

Shimano provides the components and wheels for the rest of the bike.

Stay On Topic

promo logo