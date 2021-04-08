VN tech ticker: MAAP-Suplest cycling shoes; ‘Wolfpack’ leather phone case; Santini commits to sustainable production

MAAP-Suplest collaborate on Edge+ Road Pro cycling shoe

The MAAP-Suplest collaboration to create the Edge+ Road Pro cycling shoe ($399). Suplest, a Swiss performance footwear manufacturer, has worked with MAAP previously in 2015. The most recent joint project resulted in a shoe that offers a tongue designed for optimal comfort, a dual Boa dial retention system, and a highly breathable upper with high-vis MAAP graphics for low-light visibility. The cycling-specific Solestar footbeds may help optimize this contact point, and the Ergo 360° carbon outsole promises efficient power transfer.

The Edge+ Road Pro cycling shoe, with a claimed weight of 230g, is available in army green or white colorways, in sizes 39-47.

The Deceuninck-Quick-Step leather phone case. Photo: Courtesy Deceuninck-Quick-Step

Deceuninck-Quick-Step Wolfpack leather phone case

If you’re a fan of the Wolfpack — and who isn’t after Kasper Asgreen’s heroic win at the Tour of Flanders? — you’ll want to order one of its multifunctional leather phone cases ($58) emblazoned with the Wolfpack logo. A waterproof zipper protects mobile devices with up to 7-inch diagonal screens from the elements.

There are multiple organizers pockets and room to accommodate keys, cards, cash, and more.

Shimano IC2 indoor cycling shoe. Photo: Shimano

Shimano IC2 indoor cycling shoes

Shimano is taking indoor cycling one step — er, pedal stroke — further with the introduction of a indoor-cycling-specific shoe.

The Shimano IC2 ($100) features a 2-bolt cleat design (think SPD), a rubber sole along the entire length of the shoe for no-slip walking when off the bike, and a breathable upper design for optimal ventilation. The mesh upper is claimed to promote airflow across the top of the foot, while also providing for quick drying post-ride.

Shimano’s Cross Strap Closure System secures the wearer’s foot in place with a single-strap design, while a loop on the heel should make for easy on and off. This indoor-specific cycling show is available in both women’s and men’s models; sizes 36-41 with a narrower fit, and sizes 42-48 (with a wider last) respectively.

Santini has upped its commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices. Photo: Santini

Santini commits to sustainable production and materials

Santini, the brand that is responsible for the iconic rainbow jersey for UCI world champions, has been working with textile manufacturers local to its Bergamo, Italy facilities to reduce environmental impact during the transport of the materials needed for apparel fabrication. The iconic brand continues to use recovered materials in the synthetic content of its apparel for the pro teams like Trek-Segafredo, as well as the replica kits made for consumers.

For 2021, Santini extended its use of eco-friendly fabrics in several new products, as well as incorporating the use of PolarTec textiles made from reclaimed polyethylene terephthalate (PET plastic) bottles.

New Santini products — upwards of 1.2 million produced annually — will be packaged in eco-friendly solutions that will replace plastic bags, that are biodegradable in just six months when composted.

Thousand Jr. collection

Thousand is a sustainable-practices brand identifiable for its vintage-inspired aesthetics. The woman-led company launched a junior edition of the Heritage helmet in four colorways. Corresponding bicycle bells and other accessories will be available to let kids customize their lids.

And here’s the cool thing: Thousand interviewed more than 100 kids in the 5-11 age group to help guide the helmet design along the lines of inclusivity, and awareness of gender identity expression.

The helmet line is set to launch on May 4.