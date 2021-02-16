VN tech ticker: MAAP-100% sunglasses; Rally’s Lem lids; new La Passione jerseys, and more

The VeloNews tech ticker is a digest of the latest and greatest in cycling gear. Here’s what’s new.

Rally Cycling chooses Lem as 2021 helmet supplier

U.S.-based Rally cycling has partnered with Lem helmets for the 2021 season. The squad will have access to the Motiv Air for hot-weather days, the Motiv Aero time trial helmet, and the Volata aero road race helmet.

MAPP partners with 100% for Glendale Collection

The MAAP-100% Glendale sunglasses. Photo: MAAP

A collaboration between MAAP and 100% has yielded the Glendale sunglass collection. This is the second partnership between the two brands.

The high-definition, polycarbonate lenses in the $220 Glendale are scratch-resistant that have been treated with an oil-, dirt-, and water repellent coating.

The MAAP-100% Glendale comes in two frame color and lens options:

Light coral frame, HiPER light coral lens that allows 52 percent; comes with a smoke lens that allows 52 percent light transmission.

Blue frame with HiPER blue mirror lens that allows 15 percent light transmission; comes with a clear lens offering 93 percent light transmission

All lenses offer 100 percent UV protection (UV400), and all temple tips are adjustable and removable.

Gore Wear updates sizing

Gore Wear has update how its apparel fits across cycling apparel all lines, for men’s and women’s gear.

The new sizing applies to the three different fits that Gore currently offers. Form fit is like wearing a second skin, Slim fit is designed to stay close to your body, but with a bit of room, and Regular fit should allow the greatest range of motion while wearing apparel with this designation.

Gore indicates that this move to update sizing should result in improved consistency and fit across all product ranges.

To sum up the sizing changes: if you previously wore a size large, you are now probably a size medium. If you’re between sizes, go down for a snug fit, and go up for a roomier fit.

Detailed sizing charts for Gore Wear are available on the Gore website.

La Passione launches new Flanders Classics jersey, Racing to Glory jersey

La Passion – Flanders Classics jersey. Photo: La Passione

La Passion partnered with Flanders Classics — which hosts Ronde van Vlaanderen — to create a line of jerseys that features the Belgian classic. The Flanders Classic jersey (above) will be available directly from the La Passion website in the coming weeks.

La Passione has also launched the Racing to Glory collection of jerseys, featuring flags from the UK, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and the United States. Jerseys in the line feature four, lightweight and ultra-breathable premium fabrics, with micro-mesh inserts on the sides for ventilation. Each jersey is $112.

Photo: La Passione

Photo: La Passione