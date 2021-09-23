VN tech ticker: Lezyne KTV Pro Alert Drive tail light, Strava 3D route builder

Lezyne KTV Pro Alert Drive tail light

The Lezyne KTV Pro Alert Drive is a very bright, compact, easy-to-charge, portable taillight. Visibility is incredible — 270 degrees —thanks to two LEDs putting out 75 lumens and a wide-angle optic lens.

Five illumination modes include daytime flash and an “Alert” function that automatically turns the light to always-on and increases output while I’m decelerating. As I come to a stop, the illumination mode again changes to a high-visibility flashing pattern to alert those approaching from behind. Once I’m moving again, the light automatically returns to the previous illumination mode.

The Lezyne KTV Pro Alert Drive taillight automatically changes illumination patterns while you’re riding. (Photo: Greg Kaplan)

The Lezyne KTV Pro Alert Drive taillight has a built-in USB charging connection. (Photo: Greg Kaplan )

I really like the easy-on, easy-off silicone band that keeps this taillight snugly in place when I need it, but also allows me to easily remove the light when I don’t. A built-in USB stick allows for easy charging after about 14 hours of (claimed) use; the silicone cap stays put when the light is mounted to a bike.

$34.99 from Lezyne.

Strava 3D route builder

Strava 3D route builder. (Illustration: Greg Kaplan)

Strava added 3D to the desktop route building tool for subscribers to help better visualize elevation changes when creating routes.

To use the new tool after logging into your account, navigate to Explore > Create a Route.

To enable 3D Terrain mode, select the last option below the Map preferences section on the left side of the screen. Selecting this option defaults the route map to satellite view; changing the map type will deactivate the 3D view. You can adjust the pitch of the map by pressing and holding the control key while click-holding and dragging the map up or down. Moving your pointer left or right while holding the Control key will rotate the map.

Earlier this year, Strava added 3D terrain view to personal heat maps which are powered by MapBox, and offer an experience similar to viewing maps in Google’s 3D (but not street-level) view.

Strava also updated the list of available featured map styles for all users to include a Pride map style, now available year-round for all to use.

Ride Shimano’s Dura-Ace 9200 in Zwift

Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 equipped bikes are on offer in a series of Zwift events, as well as a few in-game 2021 bikes. (Illustrations: Zwift)

While you’re waiting to get your hands on the latest edition of Shimano Dura-Ace in real life you can ride the new component group right now, in Zwift.

Zwift is hosting three Dura-Ace Sportive Series events through September 29, with three days to complete each event in the Yumezi, London, and Watopia game worlds. Sign up for an event, and you will automatically be put on a bike equipped with the Shimano R9200 group (excluding the Zwift Concept “Tron” Bike).

If you want to ride the new Dura-Ace group in-game all of the time, the Specialized Tarmac SL7, Canyon Aeroad, and Pinarello Dogma F (all are available in the “Drop Shop”) are outfitted with the newest components. If you already have one of these bikes in your game Garage, they have been automatically upgraded with the latest top-end Shimano road group.

Zwift Racing League Season Four to start September 28

The Zwift Racing League Season Four schedule.

Season four of the Zwift Racing League Season is set to start September 28.

Team time trials will go off Tuesdays, while circuit races are scheduled for Thursdays. Be sure to register by September 25.

Three new leagues have been added including one for early-morning USA east coast Zwifters: Oceania, Atlantic, and EMEA Central.

Other event times are indicated by the city highlighted in the schedule, above.

Bora-Hansgrohe partners with Le Col for 2022

Bora-Hansgrohe announced Wednesday that it has partnered with cycling apparel manufacturer Le Col for the 2022 season.

The German-registered team has been racing in Sportful kit since 2018, however, this partnership agreement will expire at the conclusion of 2021.

The team has said that one of the primary concerns for working with Le Col has been for aerodynamic advantage.

“I am very happy to have found a performance partner in Le Col, who shares our passion for the sport. Yanto Barker [Le Col founder, —ed] was a rider himself, and right from our first conversation, we found ourselves to be on the same wavelength. He understands exactly what is necessary to be successful in modern cycling and is able to implement feedback from the riders very well with his team,” said team manager Ralph Denk.

“We hope to set a new benchmark together, most notably in terms of aerodynamics and performance, as this area has become increasingly important over the recent years. Le Col’s resources, know-how, and experience are highly promising here and we are very much looking forward to working together,” Denk added.

The team notes that design details and team kit presentation will come at a later date.