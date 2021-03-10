VN tech ticker: Kask Wasabi helmet, Gatorade Gx Sweat Patch

Kask Wasabi helmet offers adjustable ventilation

The Kask Wasabi helmet features an adjustable vent, a Merino wool interior, and is intended for duty on the road, trail, gravel, or wherever you want to ride in it.

Several of the Ineos Grenadiers were spotted wearing the new Kask Wasabi at this year’s Strade Bianche.

While this new lid has a feature similar to the Infinity, the new Wasabi has new features not found in the older helmet to allow for enhanced cooling, while also maintaining the successful Octo-fit retention system.

With the main vent open, it has been claimed that the temperature in the helmet will drop by 1.5C degrees, at only a 1w drag penalty at race speed (~50kph).

Kask has not yet announced North American pricing or availability of this 290g (claimed) helmet at this time.

The Gatorade Gx Patch and mobile app measure sweat and salt loss and make recommendations about rehydratoin rate. Photo: Courtesy Gatorade

Gatorade Gx Sweat Patch analyzes your perspiration

Sports drink behemoth Gatorade concocted a single-use patch to help measure fitness and hydration called the Gx Sweat Patch.

When placed on the inner forearm, the unobtrusive patch collects perspiration to help calculate sweat loss, sweat rate, and sodium loss during a training session.

The Gx Sweat Patch provides a visual cue to your hydration and salt levels through a reaction with a harmless food dye.

The disposable patch can also be scanned — after 30 minutes of activity or until partially saturated — with a mobile app that analyzes data collected. The app will suggest what and how much hydration product to consume to maintain optimum performance.

The patch is currently available in packages of two for $24.99 and VeloNews will be examining it, in-depth, in the coming days.