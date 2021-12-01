VN tech ticker: Garmin Edge update for Shimano 12-speed, CeramicSpeed SLT bearings

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Garmin Edge update for Shimano 12-speed

An update for the recent Garmin Edge line of bike computers now provides front and rear gear data for Shimano 12-speed gear systems, as well as battery life status for left and right shifters for the 2021 Shimano Dura-Ace and Ulegra semi-wireless drivetrains.

If you use a Garmin Edge 530, 830, 1030, or 1030 Plus head unit, you’ll be able to view status on screen, to help avoid full battery drain mid-ride.

Garmin users will still be able to export ride data to third-party tools for shifting and gearing analysis.

The recent update is an automatic download and installs over wifi, or through Garmin Express.

The new groups from Shimano have built-in Bluetooth connectivity and do not require a D-Fly accessory to connect to the Garmin head units.

Users of older Shimano groups can still take advantage of using the lever-top buttons to control Edge units, and view battery and gear status, too.

CeramicSpeed Solid Lubrication Tech bearings

CeramicSpeed SLT bearings. (Photo: CeramicSpeed via CyclingTips)

CeramicSpeed Monday announced a bearing system with Solid Luberication Technology, as well as a lifetime warranty.

CeramicSpeed joins Enduro and Cane Creek in providing SLT bearings.

During production, the polymer is injected into the bearing cartridge to fill cavities between the bearing and the race. Oil is infused into microscopic pores in the polymer to provide continuous bearing lubrication.

The lubrication also serves to fill voids which could allow contaminents to penetrate outer seals.

Our colleagues at CyclingTips were told by a CeramicSpeed representative that a set of bearings were tested for two and a half years with zero maintenance, or signs of wear.

“SLT has enormous protection benefits that are exceptionally well suited for reciprocating movements – such as those found in headsets and suspension pivots. Since the balls in these bearings never continually rotate, traditional grease gets pushed aside and away from where it is needed,” indicated CeramicSpeed. “The constant contact of the SLT polymer encapsulating the balls solves this issue, albeit with a trade-off of efficiency. For fully rotating bearings, where grease constantly contacts new surfaces on the balls, our traditional hybrid ceramic approach is best suited.”

Read the full article at CyclingTips.

Suunto shutters Movescount

Suunto is shuttering the Movescount service as of January 10, 2022. (Photo: Courtesy Suunto)

Users of Suunto wearable devices, like the Suunto Peak series, will no longer be able to access their information via the Movescount app as of January 10, 2022.

Announced in January 2019, the Movescount service will be shuttered and data stored by the service will no longer be available.

However, users will not lose their data so long as they impor their training history and other data from the Movescount service to the native Suunto app.